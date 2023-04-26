Sunday incident involved alleged shooter chasing victim in car

Apr. 26—A woman being treated for a gunshot wound in Savannah after being shot Sunday night in Glynn County was chased by her alleged assailant who continued shooting from his vehicle at hers as they sped through town, a Glynn County police report said.

Police arrived to find the woman bleeding behind the counter of the AutoZone at 3530 Community Road after they were called to respond to where the victim and another woman drove to after they were shot at by Roderick West, 33, a police report said.

West was arrested early Monday after county police and the department's SWAT team served warrants at 213 Poplar St., where the shooting allegedly occurred, a release from the department said.

West arrived at around 1 a.m. at the address on Monday and was arrested without incident, the release said.

A police report obtained Tuesday by The News through an open records request said the female victim, whose name is not being released due to the ongoing investigation, and West had been "getting into it all weekend and he asked her to bring him his gun."

The woman brought West the gun he allegedly used in the shooting at West's request to 213 Poplar St., the report said. She handed it to him through a partially rolled-down window from her car.

West then racked the gun and began shooting at the woman, who had a female passenger in the car, the report said.

The women fled in the vehicle toward Old Cypress Mill Road, the report said.

"She stated that by the time she made it to the stop sign, that's when she realized that she was shot and switched seats with her friend," the report said.

West then chased them, continuing to fire at them as they fled, the report said.

The women intended to go to the hospital, but as West was chasing them, the women crashed at the intersection of Old Cypress Mill and Community roads, the report said. After the crash, they ran to the Autozone to get help.

A police officer applied pressure to the gunshot wound until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Officers also responded to 213 Poplar St., where the shooting occurred, and were able to identify with the help of witnesses the "offending vehicle," the report said.

Police later served warrants at 213 Poplar St. and arrested West there, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault.

The other woman in the car was not injured in the incident.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Investigator Ricky Hall at 912-279-2914 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.