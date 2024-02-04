Sunday marks Summer Wells’ 8th birthday, TBI says she’s never forgotten

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sunday, Feb. 4 marked Summer Wells’ 8th birthday. She has been missing since June 15, 2021, and is the subject of an ongoing statewide Amber Alert.

Summer was first reported missing from her family’s home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County when she was five years old. Her disappearance sparked weeks of active searching throughout the county involving numerous agencies from different states and hundreds of people combing through the wooded area.

Prayer event held ahead of Summer Wells’ birthday

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released a statement on social media Sunday, acknowledging Summer’s birthday and stating that she’s never forgotten. The TBI said in the post that agents continue to investigate Summer’s disappearance, although little answers have been found.

NEVER FORGOTTEN: Today is Summer Wells’ 8th birthday. She’s been missing since June 15, 2021. Although we still don’t have the answers we’ve been seeking, agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND w/ credible information. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Sunday marks nearly three years since Summer was last seen. In June of 2023, the TBI released an age-progressed photo of what Summer might look like as she got older, created by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Courtesy of the TBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The TBI continues to urge members of the public to reach out if they have any credible information by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND.

