Sunday morning altercation leads to downtown Austin suspicious death investigation

Austin police are conducting a crime scene investigation over a large swath of the city’s downtown entertainment district after an altercation between two men near East Sixth and Brazos streets resulted in a suspicious death, officers said.

Streets from Congress Avenue to San Jacinto Boulevard and East Sixth up to East Seventh street were blocked off throughout the morning as the city's homicide unit began combing through the area, Austin Police said.

Unable to say whether the deceased person was a victim of gunshot wounds or a stabbing, police said the unidentified victim was found “bleeding profusely” from his stomach as he walked along several downtown blocks looking for help.

"The reason why the crime scene is that large is because the victim, we were told by a witness, was walking around, therefore he had blood splatter around the area," said Austin police spokesman Juan Asencio. "Anywhere we found any evidence we closed it down, so it is a pretty big scene."

Man charged in Auditorium Shores homicide; victim bludgeoned by 'large rocks,' police say

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, an Austin police officer was flagged down on the street by the victim, a man thought to be in his 20s or 30s. Directly after, emergency responders drove the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police did not identify a suspect in the investigation.

Lawyer seeks to toss evidence in Kaitlin Armstrong homicide case

How the incident began and the relationship between those involved in the altercation remains unclear. But, authorities did say the confrontation arose between two men, and “several subjects were involved."

"We are talking to a few witnesses at this point, so I'm sure we'll get as much information as we can," Asencio said. "There's cameras all over the downtown area, so I'm sure we'll get a lot of information here to come."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police investigate suspicious death in downtown Austin