Sunday morning blaze destroys Harmonsburg mobile home

Jan. 22—HARMONSBURG — A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is being called in to investigate the cause of a Sunday morning fire that destroyed a mobile home in the village.

The blaze destroyed the Karlin Street mobile home and its contents, Chief Zachary Kovac of Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department said. A family of four — two adults and two children — were home at the time, but were able to get out safely, he added.

The Karlin home is located off Cemetery Road, across from Evergreen Cemetery in Harmonsburg.

Firefighters were called out at 9:21 a.m. for reports of smoke in a bedroom of the home, Kovac said. The first responders to arrive on scene about three minutes later found flames had broken through the roof and engulfed the home. While firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, flames had spread to a car parked next to the home, he said.

"It's not considered suspicious," Kovac said of the fire's origin. The fire marshal is being called in to help with determining the cause, he added.

There were no injuries to firefighters.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the family and the fire department's auxiliary also is helping to aid the family, the chief said.

Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Conneaut Lake, Linesville, North Shenango Township and Vernon Central volunteer fire departments and Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service.

The last fire units returned to service around 12:30 p.m.

