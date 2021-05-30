Sunday morning fatal shooting in Albany; Latest in string of violence in city

Steven Cook, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.
·1 min read

May 30—ALBANY — Police Sunday were investigating the latest homicide in the city, this one early Sunday on Quail Street that left a 29-year-old dead, police said.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Quail, between Western Avenue and Elberon Place, police said.

Officers responded there for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find the 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim's name was being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.

The fatal shooting follows a spate of violence in the city that left three people dead in five days last week, including a 15-year-old girl. Police believe all three were unintended victims of indiscriminate shooting.

The violence led state police and other outside law enforcement agencies to head to Albany to help police there with patrols. The Albany office of the FBI was also to be involved.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

