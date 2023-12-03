Sunday Morning Forecast

TechCrunch

Today, at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky announced Guardrails for Amazon Bedrock. "With Guardrails for Amazon Bedrock, you can consistently implement safeguards to deliver relevant and safe user experiences aligned with your company policies and principles," the company wrote in a blog post this morning. As an example, Amazon uses a financial services company, which may want to avoid letting the bot give investment advice for fear it could provide inappropriate recommendations that the customers might take seriously.