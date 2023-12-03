Sunday Morning Forecast
Sunday Morning Forecast
It seems Formula 1 was not prepared for what the weather is like in Las Vegas in November.
It's that time of year where market strategists talk about next year and make predictions. But this time, thanks to surging interest rates, forecasting what the Fed is going to do is taking center stage.
A mega-popular wireless charger for $16, popular earbuds for 60% off, cozy indoor-outdoor slippers at a nearly 50% discount: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Our chart of the week highlights the varied forecasts Wall Street strategists are predicting for the S&P 500's 2024.
Don't let Jack Frost start nipping at your car — this windshield cover will put Frost in his place.
Joe Flacco will be the Browns' fourth starting QB of the season.
The biggest news stories this morning: The US government halts Meta briefings on foreign influence campaigns, Google Messages now lets you choose your own chat bubble colors, How OpenAI’s ChatGPT has changed the world in just a year.
Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management will seek multiple board seats at Disney — and will take its case directly to shareholders.
The biggest news stories this morning: Google plans to delete your old inactive accounts tomorrow, Amazon has its own AI image generator, Elon Musk rants at companies that pulled ads from X.
Green Bay is in the thick of the NFC wild-card race after a slow start, and it's thanks in big part to the development of Love — and the pieces around him.
The wideout opted not to participate in a play that resulted in a turnover for the Steelers.
Charles McDonald wraps up November with a look at Eagles-49ers, a message for the Panthers' team owner, and ... wow, Patriot, just wow.
Scoreboard watching. Chasing greater margins of victory. Questionable foul tactics. Tuesday night saw it all as Boston moved on to the knockout round and Brooklyn failed to qualify.
Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.
The injury to the All-Pro running back is a blow to a Colts team fighting for a playoff berth.
Today, at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky announced Guardrails for Amazon Bedrock. "With Guardrails for Amazon Bedrock, you can consistently implement safeguards to deliver relevant and safe user experiences aligned with your company policies and principles," the company wrote in a blog post this morning. As an example, Amazon uses a financial services company, which may want to avoid letting the bot give investment advice for fear it could provide inappropriate recommendations that the customers might take seriously.
Amazon is launching an AI-powered chatbot for AWS customers called Q. Unveiled during a keynote at Amazon's AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas this morning, Q -- starting at $20 per user per year, now in public preview -- can answer questions like "How do I build a web application using AWS?" Trained on 17 years' worth of AWS knowledge, Q will offer a list of potential solutions along with reasons you might consider its proposals. "You can easily chat, generate content and take actions [with Q]," AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said onstage.
Save big on Ugg, Tory Burch, Sunday Riley, Zella, Kate Spade, Dyson, Le Creuset and more!
Some super-supportive pairs have earned the American Podiatric Medical Association's Seal of Acceptance.
Jalen Johnson landed hard on his left wrist after trying to throw down a dunk over Kyle Kuzma on Saturday night.