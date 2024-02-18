Sunday morning forecast 2.18.24
Sunday morning forecast 2.18.24
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The Southern California native and former UCLA star has never won at Riviera Country Club, which is “on the list that I’d like to win the most.”
The four No. 1 seeds were unanimous choices by the 12-person selection committee, committee chair Charles McClelland said.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by nearly 15,000 five-star fans.
We even spotted an Isaac Mizrahi puffer coat for nearly 50% off and a Dooney & Bourke crossbody for just $178.
From a viral Bissell steamer to a KitchenAid stand mixer, you'll want to grab these deals before they're toast.
In the second installment of our adventure project cars, we meet the Jambulance after 3.5 years and get it started. And kill some wasps.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. Irene Solaiman began her career in AI as a researcher and public policy manager at OpenAI, where she led a new approach to the release of GPT-2, a predecessor to ChatGPT. After serving as an AI policy manager at Zillow for nearly a year, she joined Hugging Face as the head of global policy.
Amazon alleged in a legal filing published Friday morning that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is unconstitutional. SpaceX and Trader Joe's -- companies that, like Amazon, have repeatedly faced labor law violations from the federal agency -- have recently made similar attacks that threaten national worker protections. This is just Amazon's latest attempt to block union organizing in its fulfillment centers.
The biggest news stories this morning: OpenAI’s new model can generate minute-long videos from text prompts, Xbox confirms four of its games are coming to more popular consoles, The best robot vacuums on a budget for 2024.
The struggle to lower inflation has flagged. Biden can't afford the delay.
A new study using NHTSA data over a five-year period shows that Kentucky had the highest rate of traffic deaths involving learner's permit holders.
Our testers and nearly 9,000 5-star reviewers agree: The Apple AirPods give epic noise-canceling, bass-booming sound — and right now they are $60 off.
There's a reason this versatile paste went viral and became an Amazon No. 1 bestseller — even the pros swear by it.
Disney+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming animated series X-Men '97, and it feels like a blast from the past for fans of the animated series that aired in the 90s.
This week saw the stock market's biggest one-day drop — and bounce back. But has anything changed?
With the NBA heading into its All-Star break, fantasy analyst Dan Titus presents the wide range of players getting it done for us this season.
In today's edition: Tragedy in Kansas City, Q&A with our new baseball reporters, England's medieval football match, and more.
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.