Sunday morning forecast for Chicagoland on Nov. 14

- AccuWeather
Old Man Winter to awaken, blast Northeast with cold and snow
A jarring pattern shift is set to usher in not only much colder air across the Northeast into the early week but also the first accumulating snow of the season in some areas. A second storm will follow and could lay down more widespread wintry weather - and even the first snowflakes of the season close to the I-95 corridor. The first dose of wintry precipitation occurred in the mountains above 2,000 feet from western and northeastern Pennsylvania to northern New England into Saturday night, and
- The Weather Network
'Pineapple express' set to bring extreme rainfall to B.C.
More excessive rainfall amounts to impact the South Coast of British Columbia this weekend.
- Palm Beach Daily News
Double-shot cold fronts are headed for South Florida — what it means for your weekend
West Palm Beach has experienced below average temperatures for most of November with a cool front promising more chilly weather this weekend.
- The Weather Network
Nevado del Ruiz is one of the deadliest volcanic eruptions in history
The Nov. 13, 1985 eruption became known as the Armero tragedy -- the deadliest of its kind in recorded history. It claimed the lives of an estimated 25,000 people.
- Associated Press
Rain, floods prompt Coast Guard rescues in Pacific Northwest
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast Friday, mudslides shut down roads and a woman was plucked from a swollen river as a second day of heavy rains and flooding pummeled the Pacific Northwest. Authorities issued flood watches along Oregon's coast and warned of the possibility of dangerous mudslides in areas that burned in last summer's devastating wildfires. At the RV park about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Portland, Coast Guard teams said they rescued a total of 20 people and three dogs with the help of local authorities.
- AccuWeather
Meteor shower known for historic outbursts nearing peak
The third and final meteor shower of November is about to reach its climax, an event that has become famous over the centuries for occasionally turning into an all-out meteor storm. The peak of this year's Leonid meteor shower spans several days and will be best observed during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 17, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The Leonids are often an average meteor shower that offers about a dozen shooting stars per hour on peak night. But every so often, the celestial flood
- Statesman Journal
Major flooding brings evacuations to RV parks in Oregon Coast, Lincoln City, Otis
Confirmed flooding was seen in Oregon Coast communities surrounding Lincoln City on Friday morning.
- AccuWeather
Atmospheric river to continue flowing over Pacific Northwest early in the week
The Pacific Northwest got a respite from heavy precipitation to begin the weekend. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that another atmospheric river will bring a renewed threat of flooding. "While the main zone of precipitation will target southwestern British Columbia initially, the atmospheric river of moisture is expected to wobble southward into Washington on Sunday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. Similar to the event that occurred on Thursday and Friday, the air will
- Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Minnesota family that lost the road to their home is getting it back
The rural Minnesota family who lost the gravel road to their home is getting it back. In a ruling handed down Thursday, a Kanabec County judge blasted a local township board, calling its actions "unreasonable and absurd" in leaving Renee and Andy Crisman at the mercy of a neighbor who doesn't like them. "Not maintaining ... Hornet Street would leave the Crismans at the will of a neighbor who ...
- Raleigh News and Observer
Watch large buck ‘riding the waves’ in ocean off NC beach. ‘It was an amazing sight’
“It honestly seemed to be enjoying the waves.”
- AccuWeather
Cars skid off roads in Montana as quick-hitting snow brings ‘whiteout' conditions
Dangerous driving conditions unfolded in the northern Rockies on Thursday as another atmospheric river dumped heavy rain and snow across the Pacific Northwest. Treacherous travel developed around Bozeman, Montana, as the city received its first measurable snow of the season. Multiple accidents were reported, including several on Interstate 90, where footage showed cars backed up on the highway. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that that the snow moved in around 11 a.m. local time Thursday an
- WABC – NY
Gusty storms trigger tornado warnings, bring hail
A quick moving storm triggered tornado warnings and hammered the New York City Tri-State area with heavy rain and hail Saturday.
- The Register-Guard
Major flooding brings evacuations, road closures to Oregon Coast, Lincoln City, Otis
Heavy rains were expected to continue through Friday evening, the National Weather Service in Portland said.
- NBC News
Possible tornadoes spotted in New York, Connecticut as storm moves northeast
High winds, hail and tornado-like columns of air struck parts of the tri-state area around New York on Saturday, damaging homes, businesses and vehicles and
- KCPQ
Major flooding expected in Puyallup River near Orting
FOX 13 Morning News is at the scene of the Puyallup River near Orting as major flooding is expected.
- Green Bay Press-Gazette
Snowy weather and slippery roads expected for Packers game Sunday, snow expected to start Saturday night
The National Weather Service warns of hazardous driving conditions Sunday after the first widespread snowfall of the season.
- Redding Record Searchlight
Ask the R-S: Remember IASCO, Redding's flight school? Why Lake Shasta's water level hasn't risen
If you wondered about something happening in town or had questions on a North State issue, the Record Searchlight sure wants to hear about it.
- KMSP
Roads mostly wet, slushy after Saturday snowfall
Anytime we deal with winter weather, it's a good reminder to slow down and drive safely. Morning commuters should stay cautious.
- Yahoo Finance
The supply chain crisis' latest woe: Cargo theft that may last as long as the backlogs do
The worsening supply chain crisis are making stolen shipments an increasingly common problem that's affecting shoppers, already facing long delays and soaring prices.
- The Bergen Record
Severe thunderstorms bring hail and strong wind gusts to NJ, lower Hudson Valley
There were reports of 1-inch hailstones in parts of Orange County, New York, but in most places, the hail was pea-sized.