Sunday morning homicide in Franklin Lakes confirmed, authorities investigate

FRANKLIN LAKES — The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the borough's police department were on the scene at 552 Haddon Place early on Sunday morning to investigate a homicide.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. local police responded to the home and found the "victim deceased," according to information released by Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Yellow police tape blocked access to the road on Sunday morning as crews investigated.

Police and mobile crime scene unit outside a Haddon Place, Franklin Lakes home on Sunday morning on a report of a homicide. Police tape blocked the area of the block where emergency vehicles were set up.

The decedent’s name is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin, reads the prosecutor's announcement.

More: A cautionary tale: Oil delivery to Hackensack home without a tank could have been avoided

The investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Franklin Lakes Police Department under the direction of Officer in Charge Capt. Mark McCombs.

No other information is available at this time.

Calls and emails to the borough police were not returned.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Sunday morning homicide in Franklin Lakes confirmed