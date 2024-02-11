Sunday morning storms brought hail to Bossier Parish. Check it out

Northwest Louisiana saw severe weather Sunday morning resulting in golf-ball sized hail in some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, 11 parishes in Louisiana experienced severe thunderstorms, including Caddo, Bossier, Webster and DeSoto Parish. A hazardous weather outlook was issued at 4:20 a.m. by NWS.

The main threat of this hazardous weather outlook was large hail, which a Bossier resident reported to The Shreveport Times.

Dennis Wilson reported that golf ball size hail affected the Meadowview neighborhood in Bossier City.

Check out these photos he sent on Sunday morning:

