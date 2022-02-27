Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Sunday briefing

1. War in Ukraine ‘is not going Vladimir Putin’s way’ as fierce resistance slows Russian advance

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “is not going Vladimir Putin’s way”, Boris Johnson said on Saturday night as the Kremlin publicly ordered its forces to “advance from all directions”.

The Prime Minister praised Ukrainians for “putting up a fight”, adding: “We’ve got to do everything we can to change the odds they face.” Read the full story.

2. Panic in Kyiv: Desperate young men dig trenches as terrified families flee in panic

As the relentless overnight shelling paused, the frightened residents of Kyiv packed into their cars to make their escape. It may have been their last chance.

Men and women at the sides of the road waved desperately to flag down the few passing vehicles. But there was no more room inside. Read the full story.

3. Michael Gove calls for seizure of pro-Kremlin oligarchs' lavish UK homes

Michael Gove has warned that the Government must do more to seize lavish UK homes owned by Vladimir Putin's allies, as ministers fast-tracked plans to publicly reveal overseas owners of British land and property.

The Housing Secretary used a specially-convened Cabinet meeting on Thursday to insist that more action was needed, after independent research suggested that £1.5billion worth of property has been bought by Russians accused of corruption or links to the Kremlin, since 2016. Read the full story.

4. Met Police accused of bungling Downing Street parties investigation

Metropolitan Police officers have been accused of bungling their investigation into illicit gatherings in Downing Street, as some government figures alleged to have broken rules were given questionnaires relating to events they had not attended.

Insiders said there were cases of police letters accusing individuals of attending gatherings at which they could prove they were not present. Read the full story.

5. Stood between two sporting rivals, young Prince George took on the toughest job at Twickenham

A match between the rugby rivals of England and Wales requires a tough referee.

But the tricky job of hard-nosed mediator on Saturday fell to eight-year-old Prince George, who found himself sat between his Wales-supporting father, the Duke of Cambridge, and his England-supporting mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. Read the full story.