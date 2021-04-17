Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. As the Queen bade farewell to her beloved Philip alone, we yearned to reach out and embrace our monarch

It was a heartbreakingly beautiful day, almost too glorious for a funeral, but the spring sunshine in which Windsor Castle was bathed felt true to the remarkable warmth (love, even) which the nation felt for the dearly departed.

This was the first great Royal occasion of most of our lifetimes without Prince Philip. It is fair to say it took a while to adjust. Read the full story.

2. Princes Harry and William shared a private chat, with Duchess of Cambridge acting as peacemaker

Brought together under the saddest of circumstances, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex put on a show of unity at their beloved grandfather's funeral.

Reconciled for the first time in more than a year – and seen together in public for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey – the brothers chatted following the 3pm ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Read the full story.

3. Sublime, humble and witty to the last: Prince Philip's funeral saluted a man like no other

For a man like no other, it was a funeral like no other. From the Land Rover that carried his coffin, to the sounding of Action Stations as he was lowered into the crypt, there was no mistaking the Duke of Edinburgh’s hand in every detail.

The one thing he did not anticipate was having to make allowances for a pandemic, but he would have been proud, as ever, of his wife of 73 years as the Queen, a study in stoicism, said her own silent farewell, battling through without anyone by her side. Read the full story​.

4. Only eight countries would make green list for safe travel from May 17, industry modelling suggests

The USA, Gibraltar, Israel and Iceland will be among only eight countries on the Government’s “green” list for safe travel from May 17, according to modelling for the industry.

The analysis, based on the Government’s four “risk” criteria for travel, suggests the only other countries will be Ireland, Malta, and Australia and New Zealand - both of which are currently closed to foreign arrivals. Read the full story​.

5. Green road schemes ripped up by council after residents' complaints

A London council will become the first in the country to permanently remove all of its green roads schemes after a formal review, which revealed the extent of their unpopularity.

Three cycle lanes and four low-traffic neighbourhoods in Harrow, north London, are to be ripped up later this month following the review and a full consultation with residents. Read the full story​.

