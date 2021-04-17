Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Telegraph reporters
·3 min read
Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today&#39;s top headlines from The Telegraph
Sunday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering on Sunday.

1. As the Queen bade farewell to her beloved Philip alone, we yearned to reach out and embrace our monarch

It was a heartbreakingly beautiful day, almost too glorious for a funeral, but the spring sunshine in which Windsor Castle was bathed felt true to the remarkable warmth (love, even) which the nation felt for the dearly departed.

This was the first great Royal occasion of most of our lifetimes without Prince Philip. It is fair to say it took a while to adjust. Read the full story.

2. Princes Harry and William shared a private chat, with Duchess of Cambridge acting as peacemaker

Brought together under the saddest of circumstances, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex put on a show of unity at their beloved grandfather's funeral.

Reconciled for the first time in more than a year – and seen together in public for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey – the brothers chatted following the 3pm ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Read the full story.

3. Sublime, humble and witty to the last: Prince Philip's funeral saluted a man like no other

For a man like no other, it was a funeral like no other. From the Land Rover that carried his coffin, to the sounding of Action Stations as he was lowered into the crypt, there was no mistaking the Duke of Edinburgh’s hand in every detail.

The one thing he did not anticipate was having to make allowances for a pandemic, but he would have been proud, as ever, of his wife of 73 years as the Queen, a study in stoicism, said her own silent farewell, battling through without anyone by her side. Read the full story​.

4. Only eight countries would make green list for safe travel from May 17, industry modelling suggests

The USA, Gibraltar, Israel and Iceland will be among only eight countries on the Government’s “green” list for safe travel from May 17, according to modelling for the industry.

The analysis, based on the Government’s four “risk” criteria for travel, suggests the only other countries will be Ireland, Malta, and Australia and New Zealand - both of which are currently closed to foreign arrivals. Read the full story​.

5. Green road schemes ripped up by council after residents' complaints

A London council will become the first in the country to permanently remove all of its green roads schemes after a formal review, which revealed the extent of their unpopularity.

Three cycle lanes and four low-traffic neighbourhoods in Harrow, north London, are to be ripped up later this month following the review and a full consultation with residents. Read the full story​.

Stay up-to-date with breaking news and the latest politics from The Telegraph throughout the day.

  • Crowds Gather Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of Funeral of Prince Philip

    Crowds of people gathered outside Windsor Castle in England on April 17, ahead of the funeral of the UK’s Prince Philip.Philip died at age 99 on April 9.This footage shows spectators and members of the media in Windsor. Credit: Kara Kennedy via Storyful

  • Dining room table Prince Philip was born on now used in City boardroom

    A dining room table on which Prince Philip was said to have been born is now used in a City boardroom - and the Duke was once even invited to have lunch around it. The Duke’s mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, was said to have delivered the future consort to the British monarchy on the table at a villa in Corfu in 1921. Its unlikely journey across the continent began in 1932, when the Greek royal family asked the British consul in Greece to sell their furniture from their summer villa. The Duke had left Greece with his family ten years earlier after King Constantine, his uncle, was forced to abdicate and his father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, was banished from the country by a revolutionary court. John Vaughan-Russell, the British consul at the time, is believed to have taken possession of the dining room furniture for around 28,000 drachma and moved it to the consulate in Patras, before it later went into storage. There it remained until 1977, when Mr Vaughan-Russell’s son, who was working in Hong Kong at Jardine Matheson, the trading company, asked a friend if he wanted to buy it. “My father always used to say that Prince Philip was born on this table,” Mr Vaughan-Russell was said to have told the friend, a director at the shipbrokers Howe Robinson. The company duly bought the large dining room table - along with 12 chairs, a sideboard, a carving table and the original receipts - only to discover it was too big to fit in their office.

  • Kate Middleton Wears Meaningful Necklace to Prince Philip's Funeral

    Kate Middleton honors the life of Prince Philip, wearing a meaningful necklace once loaned to Princess Diana by Queen Elizabeth. The late Prince was laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. He died a week prior, at 99 years old.

  • The Queen Left a Heartbreaking Handwritten Note on Prince Philip's Coffin

    She signed it with a nickname that Philip was the last to call her.

  • Prince Philip Was The Queen's 'Strength And Stay'

    Take a look back at his life as the Queen's constant companion.

  • Queen Elizabeth Wore a Brooch with Romantic Significance to Prince Philip's Funeral

    It once belonged to her grandmother Queen Mary.

  • AP PHOTOS: Photographers reflect on single shot of pandemic

    The images show the intimacy of husbands and wives saying goodbye for the last time, or reuniting after months apart. To mark the milestone of 3 million COVID-19 deaths worldwide, The Associated Press asked 15 photographers in 13 countries to pick the single image they shot that had the greatest impact, and explain why. Just like their subjects, the AP photographers were terrified they might get infected and bring the virus home.

  • What Religion Is The Royal Family?

    Queen Elizabeth is “Defender of the Faith” of the Church of England.

  • Remembering Prince Philip

    The prince was husband to a queen and the father and grandfather to future kings.

  • How the Young Royals’ Somber Outfits and Black Heels Sent Message of Unity at Prince Philip’s Funeral

    Elegant heels matched the dignified backdrop of Windsor Castle.

  • Duke of Edinburgh's ponies and carriage to play part in his funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh's love of carriage driving will feature in his funeral, with his carriage – which he designed himself – and ponies making an appearance. The polished dark green four-wheeled carriage, accompanied by two of Prince Philip's grooms, will stand in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle on Saturday as the duke's coffin is carried past in a procession on a Land Rover hearse. It was Philip's most recent carriage, which he began using for riding around Windsor and other royal estates at the age of 91. With it will be the Duke's two black Fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, both born in 2008. Balmoral Nevis was bred by the Queen, with Fell ponies being an endangered breed. The carriage, made of aluminium and steel, was built to Prince Philip's specifications eight years ago, drawing on his knowledge of Federation Equestre Internationale driving. He had been designing driving carriages since the 1970s.

  • Prince Philip's funeral music includes two pieces written at his request

    Prince Philip famously asked Tom Jones whether he "gargled with pebbles" after the Royal Variety Performance in 1969, adding the following day: "It is very difficult at all to see how it is possible to become immensely valuable by singing what I think are the most hideous songs." So perhaps it is hardly surprising that the Duke of Edinburgh took a close personal interest in the songs that will be sung at his funeral in Windsor Castle on Saturday. With the congregation banned from joining in due to coronavirus rules on indoor worship, a four-strong St George's Chapel choir will perform the only hymn, William Whiting's Eternal Father, Strong to Save, and three additional songs, two of which were written according to Prince Philip’s wishes. The first, The Jubilate, was written by the English composer Benjamin Britten for the St George's Chapel choir at the request of the Duke. Literally meaning "song of joy", the 14-line composition in the key of C speaks of "serving the Lord with gladness" and going into God's "gates with thanksgiving". Referring to the Lord’s truth enduring "from generation to generation", it ends: "As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be: world without end. Amen." Prince Philip funeral live updates