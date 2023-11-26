Sunday Morning Weather | 11/26/23

TechCrunch

Berkshire Hathaway exited Paytm-parent firm One97 Communications Friday at a loss of about 40% on the high-profile investment it made more than five years ago. The investment giant -- which sold a stake worth $36 million in Paytm in 2021, at a profit -- sold its remainder position on Friday for $121.6 million, according to disclosure by the local Indian stock exchange. Berkshire secured a return of less than $160 million on its ~$260 million investment in Paytm.