Sunday Morning Weather | 11/26/23
Showers return to wrap up the weekend
Score Apple AirPods for just $80, a Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and Michigan got the best of Ohio State yet again.
You went wild for random doodads like splatter screens, but you also shelled out for iconic gems like AirPods and Dyson vacs.
For those looking for an affordable security camera, the Blink Mini is only $20 right now on Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Sanders left Colorado's blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12 with multiple injuries.
Leggings, pullovers and fleece belt bags (yep) — don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
You won't believe the outstanding values on must-have brands like Sunday Riley, Skechers, NYDJ and Ninja — shall we go on?
Score up to half off on Kim Kardashian's mega-popular line of bras, undies, shapewear and loungewear.
Here are the best Apple Black Friday deals you can get on Apple gadgets, including AirPods, iPads and more.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is 24 percent off for Black Friday, meaning it's also at an all-time low price.
The Jets offense found a new low at the end of the first half on Friday.
Shop the best Black Friday tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, vacuums, headphones, space heaters, surge protectors and more.
Save up to 56 percent on Echo speakers, Kindles, Fire Tablets and more.
Ooni has the Fyra 12 wood pellet pizza oven on sale for 30 percent off for Black Friday. Usually $349, you can pick up the acclaimed outdoor pizza maker right now for $244.
The biggest news stories this morning: Formula 1 wants AI to help it figure out if a car breaks track limits, Dbrand is suing Casetify for allegedly stealing its designs, NVIDIA sued for stealing trade secrets after screen sharing blunder.
Berkshire Hathaway exited Paytm-parent firm One97 Communications Friday at a loss of about 40% on the high-profile investment it made more than five years ago. The investment giant -- which sold a stake worth $36 million in Paytm in 2021, at a profit -- sold its remainder position on Friday for $121.6 million, according to disclosure by the local Indian stock exchange. Berkshire secured a return of less than $160 million on its ~$260 million investment in Paytm.
This Black Friday sale knocks 33 percent off one of Engadget's favorite air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus.
Carhartt Black Friday Deals are live! Save up to 40% on durable all-weather clothing for the whole family.
The OpenAI power struggle that captivated the tech world after co-founder Sam Altman was fired has finally reached its end -- at least for the time being. Ex-Y Combinator president Altman is back at the helm, but is his return justified? OpenAI's new board of directors is getting off to a less diverse start (i.e.
We've reached the final week of the college football season and there's still so much on the line.