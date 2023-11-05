Sunday Morning Weather | 11/5/23

TechCrunch

The mysterious "Project Nessie," hinted at in what little was not redacted in the FTC's lawsuit against Amazon, is indeed an algorithmic pricing scheme that raised prices where it could do so safely, generating some $1.4 billion for the company during its years of operation. No wonder Amazon wanted to keep it under wraps! Unfortunately, when the lawsuit was filed, it was full of redactions, and Nessie was clearly the biggest risk, with every mention and entire pages of the section dedicated to it blocked by black bars.