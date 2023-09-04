Sunday night crash results in 1 arrest, 1 seriously injured in Lubbock

One person was arrested, charged with intoxication assault, after a two-vehicle crash left one person seriously injured Sunday evening in south Lubbock.

About 8:46 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, police responded to reports of a crash in the intersection of 111th Street and University Avenue, according to a police news release. The driver of one vehicle had serious injuries and was taken to University Medical Center by EMS.

An initial investigation revealed one car, driven by 26-year-old Grant Dewbre, and another car, driven by a 30-year-old, were traveling south in the 11000 block of University Avenue. The vehicle operated by Dewbre collided with the other car, both cars left the roadway, and struck a utility pole in the 2500 block of 111th Street.

Police arrested Dewbre on suspicion of intoxication assault. This is an ongoing investigation, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Sunday crash in Lubbock leaves one injured, one arrested