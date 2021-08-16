Sunday night shooting kills one in Starkville

Aug. 16—STARKVILLE — One man is dead and another person is wounded following a Sunday night shooting in south Starkville.

The Starkville Police Department responded to the Sandhill Arms apartments located at 135 Sand Road at 9:48 p.m. Aug. 15. Multiple callers reported a gunshot victim at the apartment complex. Responding officers found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Zavier Armstead, 20, was pronounced deceased on scene and a second victim remains under medical care.

"We extend our condolences to the Armstead family and continue to actively investigate the incident," said Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

