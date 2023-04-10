Sunday night shooting in Shippensburg leaves one dead

One woman is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Sunday evening, April 9, in Shippensburg, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Beth Ann Schwartz, 48, of South Prince Street, called 911 in Cumberland County at 8:39 p.m. and said she was “shot by Bree,” according to charging documents filed against Breanna Elizabeth Black, 33, of East Orange Street.

The Shippensburg Police Department responded and found Schwartz in a back parking lot in the 100 block of South Prince Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers provided aid to Schwartz until EMS arrived. Schwartz was taken to WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital before being flown to York Hospital, where she died.

While EMS was taking care of Schwartz, police spoke to a witness who said Black shot Schwartz, according to the charging document son file at Magisterial District Justice H. Anthony Adams' office in Shippensburg.

Shippensburg police arrested Black and Pennsylvania State Police Troop H Major Case Team took over the investigation.

The witness said Schwartz called Black and got into an argument with her, possibly over Schwartz owing Black some pills. The witness said Schwartz provided Black with pills, possibly “Oxy,” but she wasn’t sure, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by state police. "Oxy" is short for the narcotic oxycodone.

The witness told police that Black was smoking pot and drinking beer, according to charging documents.

Black left her home with her phone and a 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol to confront Schwartz in the parking lot in the 100 block of Prince Street, the witness told police. The witness also told police she heard a gunshot, according to charging documents. Prince and Orange streets intersect near where the shooting occurred.

Black returned to the apartment, and the witness her her say, “I just shot her.” Black put the gun in a desk then called her sister in Florida. The witness heard her say, “I don’t know what I’m gonna do. I’m going to jail.”

Black was charged with one count of criminal homicide and put in Cumberland County Prison and held without bail as required by state law.

Anyone who saw the shooting or has video or additional information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle at 717-729-2121.

Tips also can be submitted via PA Crime Stoppers at www.crimewatchpa.com or 800-472-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.

