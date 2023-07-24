Sunday night shooting victim drives to hospital then dies, Montgomery police say

Someone arrived at a hospital in a personal vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound Sunday and later died, the Montgomery Police Department said. The department did not release the age, gender or any other details about the victim, but said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

At 9:25 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the hospital and discovered that the shooting was in the 600 block of North Pass Road, an MPD release stated.

Police did not immediately release any other information about the shooting. They asked that any one who knows anything more about the case come forward by calling CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the police at 334-625-2831.

A person was shot Sunday in the 600 block of North Pass Road.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

