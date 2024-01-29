Sunday Night's Forecast Update (1/28/2024)
High pressure moving into the region will continue to filter cooler air into the area.
High pressure moving into the region will continue to filter cooler air into the area.
Childcare expenses are putting increasing strain on American households, forcing families to raid their savings and slow their spending.
Wall Street isn’t wasting any time contemplating how past policies and priorities from the two leading candidates may impact market performance in the years ahead.
The cheating rumors followed a couple of seemingly heated exchanges between coaches.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by more than 15,000 five-star fans.
Fossil Group confirmed to The Verge on Friday that it's exiting the smartwatch business, and will instead focus on its other products. It hasn't released a new smartwatch since 2021. The company said it'll keep releasing software updates for the time being.
Pensions mostly disappeared from the private sector, but worker demand is spurring new solutions.
These top-rated waterproof buds are over 50% off right now.
Get laundry done faster and limit a major fire risk by tackling built-up lint and debris.
A new election forecast outlines just how important inflation will be in determining the next president. It's looking like a nail-biter.
The DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit is a game-changer for any DIY enthusiast or professional.
New rental apartments are expected to continue to boost inventory and bring down prices, offering relief to America's renters.
Shiffrin was one of 12 starters who didn't finish the race.
The Wizards are making a change.
2024 Porsche Macan electric SUV revealed with standard all-wheel drive, air suspension and up to 630 horsepower.
While layoff headlines have picked up to start 2024, economists don't think it's a sign of things to come when it comes to the labor market—yet.
This countertop oven is absolutely stunning, with an extra-large basket to boot, but the price is hard to swallow.
Treat yourself to these standout picks from UGG, Cozy Earth, Stanley and more.
Silicon Valley venture capital juggernaut Sequoia is backing a fledgling Danish startup to build a next-gen software composition analysis (SCA) tool, one that promises to help companies filter through the noise and identify vulnerabilities that are a genuine threat. For context, most software contains at least some open source components, many of which are out-of-date and irregularly -- if at all -- maintained. This has led to all manner of security flaws, such as Log4Shell which impacted the open source Java logging framework Log4j and led to breaches impacting high-profile organisations such as a U.S. Federal agency which failed to patch the bug.
What do the next few years of Hall of Fame ballots look like?
Milwaukee is exploring options to improve its roster and defense as the trade deadline looms.