Why this Sunday's total lunar eclipse is called the 'super blood wolf moon'

The moon will turn red over the United States on Sunday night during the last total lunar eclipse of the decade.

A total lunar eclipse occurs during a full moon when the moon passes directly through the Earth's shadow, causing it to turn rusty orange or dark red in color.

The lunar eclipse will be visible across all of North America and South America and partially visible in Europe and Africa on the night of Jan. 20 into the early hours of Jan. 21.

This will be the first total lunar eclipse visible in its entirety across the U.S. since Dec. 21, 2010.



total lunar eclipse gif More

The best viewing conditions are expected across a swath of the central and southeastern U.S where it will be mainly cloud-free.

"It's going to be very cold with temperatures in the single digits and teens F in parts of the Plains," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mike Doll said, so people will need to bundle up when heading outside to look at the moon.

Residents across the Northeast and Midwest may not be able to see the celestial light show due to widespread clouds.

"There is a potential for a major winter storm to impact the mid-Atlantic and Northeast [this] weekend that could last into Sunday night. If that happens, viewing the lunar eclipse is a no-go for residents in those regions," Doll said.

Doll also expects clouds over much of the western U.S., but there could be enough breaks in the clouds for people to see the eclipse from Denver, Phoenix and San Francisco.



lunar eclipse viewing conditions More

Folks planning to see the moon turn red will need to stay up late on Sunday night as the eclipse will not reach its peak until just before midnight.

The first phase of the eclipse, known as the penumbral phase, will begin at 9:36 p.m. EST. However, the moon may not become noticeably darker until the partial phase of the eclipse begins at 10:34 p.m. EST.

The most-anticipated part of the eclipse, totality, will begin just before midnight and last for around an hour as the moon passes through Earth's innermost shadow. This is when the moon will turn rusty orange or red in color.

The total eclipse is set to end around 12:43 a.m. EST, after which the moon will gradually regain its normal color.

Those that miss this eclipse will need to wait until May 26, 2021, for the next opportunity to witness a total lunar eclipse.

