Sunday shooting at birthday party leaves 2 dead

Mar. 14—PEMBROKE — A 20-year-old woman and a teen died after being shot at a birthday party near Pembroke over the weekend, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Robeson County sheriff's deputies found Randi D. Hunt, of Rowland, dead at the scene on the 1100 block of Jones Road after responding about 12:38 a.m. to the report of two people shot at a birthday party, according to the Sheriff's Office. A 15-year-old male was transported to an undisclosed medical center where he was listed in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The Pembroke Police Department was also on the scene.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division continues to investigate the case.

"As with a few previous shootings in this county, we have a crowd of people on scene that witnessed this act that need to come forward with the truth. Detectives have been out all night and are working the case as this release is prepared," according to a statement posted by Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and the Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

"The fact is, the truth will prevail in this case and suspects are known. DO NOT become involved in this case as an accessory before or after the fact. Simply come forward with the truth," the statement reads.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.