The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that sent one victim to a local hospital.

TPD responded to shooting in the parking lot of Heritage Plaza, located at 2810 Sharer Road, just before 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a TPD release. Officers encountered an adult male victim who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

According to TPD, it is unclear if the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in this shooting as of Monday at 12:30 p.m.

So far this year, two people were killed and 10 were injured in at least 12 shooting incidents in Tallahassee and Leon County, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis.

Database:Shootings in Tallahassee in 2023

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Sunday shooting at Heritage Plaza in north Tallahassee injures one