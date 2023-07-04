Sunday shooting is second at Norwich bars in two days

Jul. 3—NORWICH — For the second time in as many days, police said an argument led to gunfire at a local business.

Police said David Cora-Hernandez, 28, of 41 Sullivan Drive, got into an altercation with security staff at Modelo's Bar & Grille at 243 W. Thames St. early Sunday morning.

Cora-Hernandez is accused of retrieving a firearm from his vehicle and firing two shots from a "ghost gun," or one without a serial number, before fleeing.

Police said numerous patrons were on the restaurant's patio when the shooting took place.

Police said Cora-Hernandez was located at a Norwich address and charged with breach of peace, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, first-degree reckless endangerment and alteration of a firearm marking.

Police said Cora-Hernandez, who did not have a permit for the weapon, is the subject of a protective order that prohibits him from possessing a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 13 in Norwich Superior Court.

Approximately 24 hours earlier at 1:23 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Pistol Pete's Bar and Grille at 29 Stonington Road for a report of a shooting.

Police charged 37-year-old Bob Louis with criminal possession of a firearm and interfering with police in connection with what police said was an argument in the restaurant's bathroom that ended with gunfire.

There were no reports of injuries in either incident.

