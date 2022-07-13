Sunday shooting still under investigation

Jul. 13—A Sunday shooting that left one injured is still being investigated by the St. Joseph Police Department.

The shooting occurred at 12th and Powell streets around 7 p.m.

The victim, now identified by police as 23-year-old Taylor Wilson, was riding as a passenger in a vehicle when the suspected shooter fired the weapon, striking Wilson in the neck.

Police said the driver of the vehicle drove to the Law Enforcement Center, and then Wilson was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Wilson was treated for his injuries at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph and is now in stable condition.

Police said the vehicle involved was found to be reported stolen from an armed robbery incident in June.

Both the robbery and shooting are being investigated by detectives of the St. Joseph Police Department.

They have identified a person of interest in the shooting, but no names will be released until formal charges are filed. The shooting does not appear to be a random event.

