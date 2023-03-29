Sunday shooting was at 'unauthorized after-hours club' in Colorado Springs: Police

Mar. 28—A fatal shooting over the weekend occurred at what police have called an after-hours club in Colorado Springs.

The shooting left one dead and another injured by gunfire around 3:45 a.m. Sunday at 2727 Palmer Park Blvd. The after-hours club at that address was unauthorized, Robert Tornabene with the Colorado Springs Police Department told The Gazette.

Police have not provided additional information on the club or if it was previously known to law enforcement. It has not been officially confirmed if the shooting occurred inside the business or outside at that location.

Investigators were on the scene late Sunday morning, where an area behind the west end of the brick building, which does not display a business name, was cordoned off with crime-scene tape and evidence markers were visible on the ground.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office does not have positive forensic identification of the dead victim as of Tuesday evening, according to spokesperson Sandy Wilson. The status of the other person who was shot has not been reported.

Multiple 911 calls reported shots fired around 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard, just west of North Circle Drive. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where one later died.

Tornabene could not provide additional updates Tuesday in the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the shooting, is asked to call the Police Department at 719-444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 800-222-8477.