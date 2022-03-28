Sunday shootings leave 1 dead, another wounded; police working to see if there's a link

Investigators are working to determine whether the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of another on Sunday night are related, authorities said.

According to a news release from Alexandria Police Department, officers were sent to the 1800 block of Orchard Street, near the intersection of Rapides and Bolton Avenues, to investigate a shooting around 8:22 p.m. Sunday.

Henry Dubea case: Alexandria man indicted in shooting death of stepbrother

Brandon Francisco case: Person of interest in rideshare driver Ella Goodie's disappearance arrested on Rapides warrants

They found a man lying near Florence Avenue with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso. Jason Clovis, 24, died shortly after being taken to a hospital, according to the release.

As detectives were investigating Clovis' death, other officers were dispatched to a hospital because of a man who showed up with a gunshot wound to one of his legs. The wound was not life-threatening, authorities said.

The 27-year-old man was found about two blocks from where Clovis was found, at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Levin Street. Detectives said he couldn't say the exact location where he'd been shot.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6460.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Police: Work continuing on whether Alexandria shootings are connected