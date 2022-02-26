Sunday shows preview: Russia invades Ukraine; Biden nominates Jackson to Supreme Court

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson
    Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Judge Jackson
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Jens Stoltenberg
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Secretary-General of NATO
A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday
A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday


Russia's invasion of Ukraine and President Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is expected to dominate the Sunday talk show circuit.

Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday morning local time after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the country.

Simultaneously, the United Nations Security Council conducted an emergency meeting over Russia and Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during the meeting that Putin "delivered a message of war."

Thomas-Greenfield will appear on NBC's "Meet the Press," CBS's "Face the Nation" and CNN's "State of the Union."

Due to the conflict and its close proximity to NATO countries, the alliance activated the NATO Response Force (NRF) for the first time in its history.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who will appear on CNN's "State of the Union," said thousands of troops and supplies of military equipment were deployed to eastern countries in the alliance.

"We call on Russia to stop this senseless war, immediately cease its assaults, withdraw all of its forces from Ukraine and turn back to the path of dialogue and turn away from aggression," he said on Friday.

Hundreds have already died in the fighting between Ukraine and Russia, and U.S. officials say Ukraine is putting up a better resistance than expected.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, will appear on ABC's "This Week."

In response to the conflict, the U.S. has placed sanctions on Russian banks, wealthy Russian individuals with connections to the Kremlin and Putin himself.

This week, Biden also nominated Kentanji Brown Jackson to fill the vacancy left by retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

"Judge Jackson is an exceptionally qualified nominee as well as an historic nominee, and the Senate should move forward with a fair and timely hearing and confirmation," the White House said in its statement when announcing Jackson's nomination.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will be on ABC's "This Week."

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week's Sunday talk shows:

ABC's "This Week" - White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova.

NBC's "Meet the Press" - Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio.)

CBS's "Face the Nation" - Thomas-Greenfield; Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and James Clyburn (D-S.C.); former national security adviser H.R. McMaster; World Bank President David Malpass

CNN's "State of the Union" - Thomas-Greenfield; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.); James Clapper, former director of national intelligence

"Fox News Sunday" - Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Fox News "Sunday Morning Futures" - Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Minority Leader; Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), Committee on Armed Services; Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Ranking Member, Foreign Affairs Committee; Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Sen. Committee on Homeland Security; Kash Patel, former DOD Chief of Staff

