Sunday Snow Forecast, Regional Testing Centers | Top News
Patch has 32 sites in communities in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the top posts from the past week.
Glenn Youngkin To Get Sworn In As Virginia's 74th Governor
Glenn Youngkin, a former executive with the Carlyle Group, will be sworn into office on Saturday as the 74th governor of Virginia and will be the first Republican to serve as governor since Robert McDonnell left office in January 2014.
How Much Snow Will NoVA, DC Get On Sunday? Latest Estimates
A winter storm is expected to bring snow and sleet to Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., on Sunday afternoon and early Monday, as the National Weather Service on Friday issued a winter storm watch for all parts of the D.C. area.
Coronavirus Testing Center Opening In Fairfax County
Fairfax County's large-scale COVID-19 testing site will open Saturday as demand has ramped up in recent weeks.
Record Hospitalizations Prompt Emergency Order From VA Governor
In his last COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a 30-day emergency order to address hospital capacity and staffing in Virginia on Monday. The order is in response to record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded last week.
3G Cell Phones, Medical Devices Soon Won't Call 911: VA Officials
Millions of older cell phones and medical devices use 3G networks set to go offline in 2022 to make room for the faster 5G network, and that means thousands of DC and Virginia wireless customers could soon be without service, warned federal communications officials.
FCPS Responds To Proposed Legislation Challenging TJ Admissions
As the Virginia General Assembly begins its 2022 session, a new bill is being introduced to prohibit certain practices at governor's schools, which appears to challenge the new admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.
Shortages Encountered By Readers At Some NoVA Grocery Stores
Shortages of items weren't just a temporary aftershock of last week's storm in Northern Virginia. As supply chain issues and labor shortages linger, shoppers have run into trouble finding certain items at some stores.
Metro To Stop Return Of Troubled 7000-Series Railcars For 90 Days
2022 doesn't seem to be going much better than 2021 for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation (WMATA) when it comes to returning its troubled 7000-series railcars to service.
National Zoo's Giant Panda Cub Loves Playing In The Snow
The winter storm that blanketed the D.C. area last week caused headaches for drivers and residents who lost power across Virginia. But at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., giant panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji, who is only 16 months old, was having the time of his life.
Photos: Rare Snowy Owl Soars Over Washington, Thrills Crowds
A snowy owl apparently touring iconic buildings of the nation's capital is captivating birdwatchers who have managed to get a glimpse of the rare, resplendent visitor from the Arctic.
Washington DC Among 2022's Best Paying Cities: U.S. News
If you're considering getting a new job or making a career change, Washington, D.C., is among several U.S. cities where you'll get paid more for your work. In most cases, though, moving to D.C. means you'll also have to pay more for housing.
This article originally appeared on the Vienna Patch