Sunday Snow Forecast, Regional Testing Centers | Top News

Glenn Youngkin, a former executive with the Carlyle Group, will be sworn into office on Saturday as the 74th governor of Virginia and will be the first Republican to serve as governor since Robert McDonnell left office in January 2014.



A winter storm is expected to bring snow and sleet to Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., on Sunday afternoon and early Monday, as the National Weather Service on Friday issued a winter storm watch for all parts of the D.C. area.



Fairfax County's large-scale COVID-19 testing site will open Saturday as demand has ramped up in recent weeks.

In his last COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a 30-day emergency order to address hospital capacity and staffing in Virginia on Monday. The order is in response to record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded last week.



Millions of older cell phones and medical devices use 3G networks set to go offline in 2022 to make room for the faster 5G network, and that means thousands of DC and Virginia wireless customers could soon be without service, warned federal communications officials.



As the Virginia General Assembly begins its 2022 session, a new bill is being introduced to prohibit certain practices at governor's schools, which appears to challenge the new admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

Shortages of items weren't just a temporary aftershock of last week's storm in Northern Virginia. As supply chain issues and labor shortages linger, shoppers have run into trouble finding certain items at some stores.

2022 doesn't seem to be going much better than 2021 for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation (WMATA) when it comes to returning its troubled 7000-series railcars to service.



The winter storm that blanketed the D.C. area last week caused headaches for drivers and residents who lost power across Virginia. But at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., giant panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji, who is only 16 months old, was having the time of his life.

A snowy owl apparently touring iconic buildings of the nation's capital is captivating birdwatchers who have managed to get a glimpse of the rare, resplendent visitor from the Arctic.



If you're considering getting a new job or making a career change, Washington, D.C., is among several U.S. cities where you'll get paid more for your work. In most cases, though, moving to D.C. means you'll also have to pay more for housing.

