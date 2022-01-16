🌱 Sunday Storm Impacts + Recusal Requests + MLK Day Celebrations

Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day Raleigh!

First, today's weather:

Clouds and sun. High: 41 Low: 26.

Here are the top stories today in Raleigh:

Thousands were without power across central North Carolina as a result of Sunday winter storms. Duke Energy reported more than 70,000 customers without power at 2:00pm. Duke Energy said that more than 11,000 workers were prepared to respond to outages, however they could not begin restoration until weather conditions safely allowed it. (CBS17) As snow and ice began to accumulate across central N.C., Governor Cooper and state officials held a conference to warn North Carolinians to stay home and off the roads. During the noon news conference, State Highway Patrol Commander Col. Freddy Johnson said that troopers had responded to 460 calls and at least 200 collisions statewide. (abc11) With key election lawsuits set to take place, several groups are calling for recusal of state Supreme Court Justices. Voting rights groups requested the recusal of the same two justices who were asked not to participate in the voter ID litigation, Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer. Lawyers representing GOP lawmakers are requesting the recusal of Justice Anita Earls. (WRAL) Travel through the Triangle was impacted heavily by Sunday storms. Many of Raleigh-Durham International Airport's flights had to be cancelled on Sunday due to the rain and ice expectations. Amtrak Piedmont trains were also cancelled, as well as most Greyhound buses that stop in Raleigh. (CBS17) Medical experts are stepping in to clear up a misconception that was shared as a COVID-19 treatment by N.C. Rep Jeff McNeely. A post on Facebook by McNeely implied that milk and Benadryl "may be the answer to COVID-19." citing a study that found the combination was found to slow the virus from replicating itself. Dr. Timothy Sheahan is emphasizing that promising test results in a Petri dish do not always show real efficacy in humans, and says that although it is a relatively low risk "treatment" people should not self medicate with it. (KFOR)

Today in Raleigh:

Yoga Flow at Terminal 8 (6:00pm-7:00pm)

Monday Game Night at Tin Roof Raleigh (6:00pm-11:00pm)

MLK Day Run : Standard Beer + Food (6:00pm), Fortnight Run Club (6:30pm-9:30pm)

Trivia: Fortnight Brewing (7:30pm-9:30pm), Trali Irish Pub (8:00pm), Doherty's Irish Pub Cary (8:00pm-10:00pm)

From my notebook:

It's Martin Luther King Jr. Day and there's no shortage of ways to celebrate. Triangle on the Cheap put together some of the MLK Day events that are happening in the Triangle.

Today also would have been Betty White's 100th birthday . Fans across America plan to honor her memory today with the #BettyWhiteChallenge. Several Wake County shelters have already said they'll be joining in, with SPCA of Wake County hitting their goal the day they announced it.

City of Raleigh offices will be closed today in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Trash/recycling service will operate normally and GoRaleigh will offer Sunday-level service. (Facebook)

