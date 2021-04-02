Sunday Talk Shows, April 4: Pete Buttigieg on NBC and ABC

Ed Stockly
·2 min read
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at Union Station in Washington. Airline officials are talking to the Biden administration about support for incentives to use cleaner fuels for airplanes. Leaders of several of the largest U.S. passenger and cargo airlines held an online meeting Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 with White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is a scheduled guest on NBC's "Meet the Press" and ABC's "This Week." (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS WHO investigation of the origins of COVID-19: Peter Daszak, EcoHealth Alliance. President Biden's big policy pushes: Author Niall Ferguson ("Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe"); author Jon Meacham, ("His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope"). Germany's experience with COVID-19: Melissa Eddy, the New York Times. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton (R-Texas); Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Chad Wolf; author Candace Owens ("Blackout"). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation Cecilia Rouse, Council of Economic Advisers. Rep. Ritchie Torres (R-N.Y.). Jonathan Nez, Navajo Nation. Dr. Seth Berkley, the Vaccine Alliance. Sister Norma Pimentel, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). Author Michael Osterholm ("Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs"). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; María Teresa Kumar; Rich Lowry; Amy Walter, the Cook Political Report. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sarah Isgur; Yvette Simpson. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Author Michael Osterholm ("Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs"). Senate Chaplain Barry Black. Panel: Doug Heye; Kristin Soltis Anderson; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd: Sara Sidner; Kethevane Gorjestani, France24. How the news media landscape is changing in the Biden era: Jim Acosta; Annie Karni, the New York Times. Covering the Matt Gaetz scandal: Abigail Tracy, Vanity Fair; David Zurawik, Baltimore Sun. The pandemic information environment; vaccine misdirection: Derek Thompson, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Liz Claman; Griff Jenkins; Kat Timpf; Glenn Greenwald; Hogan Gidley. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Center for Humane Technology co-founder Tristan Harris. 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

