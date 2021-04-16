Sunday Talk Shows guests: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Linda Thomas-Greenfield appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination to be the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, on Capitol Hill on January 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, will be a guest on "Face the Nation" on CBS. (Michael Reynolds / Getty Images)

CBS News Sunday Morning Former President George W. Bush. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Former House Speaker John Boehner ("On the House: A Washington Memoir"). Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Ending the war in Afghanistan; lessons learned; what to expect next: former Obama national security advisor Thomas Donilon. Ending the war in Afghanistan; lessons learned; what to expect next: former Trump national security advisor H.R. McMaster ("Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World"). Myanmar: Clarissa Ward. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.); former Trump White House advisor Stephen Miller; Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA; author Candace Owens ("Blackout"). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation President of France Emmanuel Macron. Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, ambassador to the U.N. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Former House Speaker John Boehner ("On the House: A Washington Memoir"). Panel: David French, the Dispatch; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Anna Palmer, Punchbowl News; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary Antony Blinken. Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump. Legal panel: Dan Abrams; Channa Lloyd, the Cochran Firm; Jason Armstrong, Ferguson Chief of Police. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Mary Bruce; Averi Harper; LZ Granderson, Los Angeles Times. (N) 8 a.m. KABC, 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas); Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). National security advisor Jake Sullivan. Author William H. McRaven ("The Hero Code"). Panel: Marc Short; Karen Tumulty, the Washington Post; Marie Harf. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of gun violence: Kyle Pope, Columbia Journalism Review; Abené Clayton, the Guardian; Oliver Darcy. Covering unrest in Minnesota: Sara Sidner; Miguel Marquez. Rupert Murdoch accused of an assault on democracy: former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. COVID-19 and media literacy: Laurel Bristow, NowThis. Turnover at the top of America's newsrooms: Claire Atkinson, Insider. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mo Elleithee; Will Cain; Mike Emanuel; pollster Frank Luntz; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes A profile of the Oath Keepers militia movement. The link between race and health outcomes. Viola Davis. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Updates:
4:41 PM, Apr. 16, 2021: Added guests for “This Week” on ABC.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

