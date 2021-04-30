Sunday talk shows: Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) on 'Sunday Morning Futures'

Ed Stockly
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX (10425186h) House Minority Leader Republican Kevin McCarthy holds a news conference during which he criticized US Speaker of the House Democrat Nancy Pelosi for initiating an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 26 September 2019. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi initiated an impeachment inquiry against the president following the whistleblower complaint over his dealings with Ukraine. House Minority Leader Republican Kevin McCarthy holds a news conference, Washington, USA - 26 Sep 2019 ** Usable by LA, CT and MoD ONLY **
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) will be a guest on "Sunday Morning Futures" on Fox News. (Michael Reynolds / EPA-EFE / REX)

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish ("Here Today"). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine); Biden advisor Anita Dunn; author Cindy McCain ("Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor in My Life With John McCain"). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS President Biden's first 100 days; the economy; Russia, Iran, China, Afghanistan: former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. India under Modi, Brazil under Bolsonaro and the U.S. under Trump — populism and COVID: Brett Meyer; Yascha Mounk. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton (R); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

Face the Nation White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain; Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.(N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen; Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; Lanhee Chen, Stanford; Kasie Hunt; former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.). (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Former Chair of Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen; Dr. Ashish Jha, Brown University School of Public Health; Jeffrey Gettleman, the New York Times. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Rachel Scott; Audie Cornish, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. KABC, 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Cecilia Rouse, Council of Economic Advisers; Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). College volleyball player Chloe V. Mitchell. Panel: Dana Perino; Kristin Soltis Anderson; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Kathleen Kingsbury, editor of the New York Times opinion pages. Covering COVID-19: David Leonhardt, the New York Times; Zeynep Tufekci, Insight newsletter. Fact checking President Biden and his opposition: Daniel Dale; author Nicole Hemmer ("Messengers of the Right"). Political sectarianism and the media: Eli J. Finkel, Northwestern University. The state of late-night TV: Bill Carter (executive producer, "The Story of Late Night"). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Liz Claman; Kevin Corke; former Trump campaign Press Secretary Hogan Gidley; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Theoretical physicist and author Michio Kaku. (N) 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Secretary of State Antony Blinken; a shortage of semiconductors; doctors and scientists who saw the pandemic coming and tried to sound the alarm: author Michael Lewis ("The Premonition"). (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

