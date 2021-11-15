Sunday's forecast: A few more snowflakes overnight

Flurries possible Monday morning but limited to less than an inch before a windy warm up Tuesday as temperatures soar to near 50 on a gusty SSE wind. November in the Upper Midwest can be an adventure!

