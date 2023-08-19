Sunday's letters: Charles Roberts had storied career as prosecutor and judge

As a prosecutor, retired Chief Judge Charles Roberts handled high-profile cases, including the murder of Sheila Bellush, mother of quadruplets. Her ex-husband was convicted of murder for hire.

Judge’s influence felt in, outside court

I second the sentiments of attorney Derek Byrd in the Herald-Tribune profile of retired Chief Judge Charles Roberts and celebrate the judge’s excellent history (“From homicide prosecutor to chief judge: Charles Roberts reflects on 40-year legal career,” Aug. 14).

I know him through the Sarasota County ecumenical justice organization SURE. We worked with him to open the addiction pods in the jail that have lowered recidivism and improved lives, in addition to saving millions of tax dollars.

We were also successful in working with him to start the homeless court, another program that has improved the quality of life for so many.

Thank you, sir, for your dedication and commitment.

Nancy Taylor, Sarasota

Seek advice about improving education

Hard to believe. Parents in Sarasota are expected to spend around $500 on school supplies for each child.

The list of “necessary” items printed recently was something of a joke, at least to me. Back in the dark ages my parents spent about 25 cents for notebooks. No backpacks, but rather a leather strap to secure books.

This was back during the Great Depression. My school was built in 1889, complete with outdoor plumbing.

P.S. No. 8 in Jersey City is probably long gone, but some of the students are still around. We got a solid education thanks to dedicated, poorly paid teachers.

It will take more than $500 worth of “stuff” to make the U.S. system competitive with most European and Asian countries. I don’t have the answers. Income inequality is a culprit but there are many other reasons this country does so poorly.

Perhaps our secretary of education should invite his counterparts in Germany, Finland and Canada to make some suggestions. Their education systems are ranked among the best in the world.

We have nothing to lose. Why not reach out for help?

Lawrence Bagnoli, Sarasota

SEL provides emotional support in class

I appreciate columnist Carrie Seidman’s view and explanation of the values of SEL (social and emotional learning) on Aug. 11. How could something so positive be viewed as harmful?

With all the craziness in this world, we would be foolish to think that the little ears in the room are not affected by what adults are saying. Let’s go further to say that some children are growing up in not-so-idyllic situations. Their only escape may be the classroom.

Surely, SEL can help these children in myriad ways. It can teach them to survive emotionally.

The garbage in Moms for Liberty's SEL handbook sounds like indoctrination to me. They try to intimidate parents into thinking that their children are being brainwashed in school.

The name of the group alone insinuates benevolence. However, there is nothing benevolent in keeping children from being their best selves, from learning how to learn.

This is far from “liberty.” Keep the children ignorant and emotionally dependent on the Moms. If they do not learn anything but the three R’s, they will be followers.

So, in essence, they will not have the emotional strength to question.

Beryl Lipoff, Sarasota

Turnabout on Trump too little, too late

Ingrid Jacques’ Aug. 17 column surprised me. I usually read her offering while mentally marking the points on which we disagree. This column provided few opportunities for that.

The headline, “Conservatives, we must stop feeding Trump’s delusions,” made me wonder if she was setting up some sort of misdirection. She wasn't.

She said the “charges are serious” and it’s “hard to miss Trump’s culpability in each instance.” She told us Trump can’t be trusted to uphold conservative values.

This turnabout, however, is years late and misses the heart of the issue we face.

It’s always been obvious that Trump isn’t a conservative. He’s a marketer. He knew how to appeal to individuals made ready for him by years of dishonest claims made by conservative media and perpetuated by Republicans pandering to them.

Many of Trump's supporters are individuals left behind by trickle-down economic policies or frustrated fundamentalist Christians who needed someone to revitalize their movement. The irony is he benefits from trickle-down economics and wants nothing to do with Christian beliefs personally.

No matter who the Republicans nominate, we must realize they will continue stoking the misguided rage that brought Trump to power.

Kyle Quattlebaum, Sarasota

Postmaster answered call for service

Everybody loves to bash the U.S. Postal Service, and often for good reason. But not this time.

Trying to do something as simple as an address change became a nightmare. Getting no assistance from my local branch, I called the postmaster. His name is Virgil Cosma.

Virgil cared! He personally took control and as of this writing I believe we’re all but home free.

Thank you, Mr. Postmaster, for caring.

Richard M. Stern, Sarasota

Raising awareness about prostate cancer

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a national campaign to educate men about prostate cancer and encourage them to schedule a screening. The American Cancer Society estimates that doctors will diagnose 288,300 new cases of prostate cancer this year and about 34,700 deaths will be attributed to prostate cancer.

However, the five-year relative survival rate for prostate cancer has risen to 90% thanks to technological advances, extensive research and screenings covered by health insurance providers.

The Sarasota Prostate Initiative is raising awareness about prostate cancer diagnostic and treatment options throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The local nonprofit offers a support group, Men to Men, in which men of all ages gather monthly to support others through their cancer odyssey. One focus is bringing younger men into the discussion.

Risk factors for prostate cancer include age, race, ethnicity, family history and more – and fear of the unknown should not keep anyone from understanding their unique risk factors.

That’s why we should all turn out for “Shout It Out,” a benefit concert on Saturday, Sept. 16, to raise awareness of prostate cancer and generate financial support for the Sarasota Prostate Initiative and the Team Tony Cancer Foundation, which is also a local nonprofit organization.

The 7 p.m. benefit concert will be held in the SCF Neel Performing Arts Center in Bradenton. The featured performer will be Truality, an award-winning, Sarasota-based gospel group.

Visit www.our.show/neelpactruality/091623 for ticket information.

Dr. Mary Koshy, Advocate Radiation Oncology, Bradenton

