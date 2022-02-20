Sunday's letters: Save rooftop solar, stop paying for notices, Biden's accomplishments

Bills currently under consideration by the Florida Legislature would decimate the adoption of rooftop solar. Presently, net metering allows FPL customers to connect their solar panels to the electric grid and receive an FPL credit for the electricity they generate.

Save solar businesses, jobs in Florida

It’s hard to miss all the FPL advertising promoting its commitment to renewable energy sources, such as solar. Too bad FPL is focused on killing the part of the solar business from which it doesn't profit – systems installed on rooftops by homeowners, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

To help ensure that independently owned solar systems aren’t financially viable in the future, FPL has joined with Florida legislators to introduce and pass SB 1024/HB 741. With the path greased by generous campaign contributions, FPL is misleading legislators into believing that solar customers are being subsidized by everyone else.

Independent studies have shown that at low levels of adoption (like in Florida), net-metered rooftop solar does not create any meaningful rate impacts, but does lower grid costs and improve resilience.

By voting to pass these bills, legislators would be responsible for the loss of thousands of jobs and the closure or downsizing of hundreds of small businesses.

Please help save solar in Florida by asking legislators to shelve these bills and craft an energy policy that is good for Floridians, not monopoly utilities.

Andy Tugendhat, Sarasota

Public doesn’t read costly public notices

A recent column by representatives of Florida TaxWatch supports a system of expensive legal notices that educates an insignificant number of people (“Citizens must have easy access to public notices,” Feb. 15).

Sad that an organization that purports to look out for taxpayers is attempting to prolong the practice of putting columns of fine print in local papers, at taxpayer expense, read by few but concerned attorneys.

New laws and rezonings are covered by reporters and columnists; the pros and cons are presented clearly, not buried in legal language. Neighbors directly concerned with rezonings are mailed notices.

TaxWatch uses facts from polls proclaiming that the public wants more information on important issues. Of course, the people that answer such polls will say they want more information. The questions in most polls are set up to receive the desired responses.

More buried fine print is not the answer; it’s just more expense to the public.

The local papers have a vested interest in keeping the law as it is now, with a guaranteed revenue stream. TaxWatch should find issues to support that reduce spending by taxpayers.

Len Smally, Sarasota

Biden accomplished major goals in 2021

The writer of a Feb. 14 letter encourages us to forget Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 riot (which we should never do), and asks for just one accomplishment of Joe Biden’s presidency (“Forget Trump; focus on Biden’s record”).

• $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Supports roads, bridges and transit, and will fund hundreds of thousands of jobs. (No Republican senator or representative in Florida voted for the bill.)

• $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. 77% of Floridians have received at least 1 vaccine dose. Help for restaurant and hospitality industry. Support for K-12 schools and unemployment/rent relief to millions.

• Commitment to climate change initiative. Halting subsidies to fossil fuel industry. Subsidizing clean energy for future generations.

• Economy: 6.1 million new jobs in one year. When Biden took office, unemployment was 6.3%. It was 4% last month.

Wages are up. Biden inherited one of the worst economies in generations, but last year we regained all pandemic losses, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The economy is strong.

Both inflation and supply chain issues are worldwide problems and can’t be attributed to or cured by President Biden alone.

Terry Needell, University Park

Under Biden, replacing, not creating jobs

The writer of a Feb. 17 letter, “Biden creates jobs while GOP wastes time,” should consider the definition of “create.” The definition is “bring something into existence,” which implies it was not in existence before.

President Joe Biden has yet to “create” one job as we still have fewer people employed than before the 2020 pandemic shutdowns.

The large run-up in new jobs was prior to 2020; that’s when jobs were being “created.”

Understanding the facts is important to having a rational response to current events.

Dominic R. Zaccone II, Longboat Key

Wrong to boycott Olympic athletes

In response to David Whitley’s column, “Olympics deserve to be a ratings bust,” Feb. 16: To boycott the Olympics is a boycott of our U.S. athletes who have trained for years to be the best in their sport.

To boycott is putting politics ahead and above their hard work.

To say curling is not an athletic sport is to say you probably do not know the concept of shuffleboard.

Find something else to criticize; it doesn’t appear you are capable in this area.

Rodney Andrews, Ellenton

