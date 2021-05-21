Sunderlal Bahuguna: The man who taught India to hug trees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Soutik Biswas - India correspondent
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna talks to students during a water conservation awareness programme at a school in Chandigarh in 2008.
Sunderlal Bahuguna was India's best-known environmental activist

"We are doing violence towards the earth, towards nature. We have become butchers of nature," Sunderlal Bahuguna once told an interviewer.

Bahuguna, who died of Covid-19 on Thursday aged 94, was known the world over as the man who taught Indians to hug trees to protect the environment. He was one of the main leaders of the Chipko movement in northern India in the 1970s. In Hindi, chipko literally means "hugging".

Heeding calls by Bahuguna and fellow activist Chandi Prasad Bhatt, men and women in the Indian Himalayas embraced and chained themselves to trees to stop loggers from cutting them down. It was a powerful symbol that conveyed, 'Our bodies before our trees'.

It also became a movement that brought to the world's attention the devastation wrought by the environmental crisis in the world's highest mountains.

hipko Movement-Environmen
Women joined the Chipko movement in large numbers

A devastating flood in Uttarakhand in 1970 had come as a rude awakening for villagers. They woke up to the "tenuous links between deforestation, landslides and floods", noted Ramachandra Guha, a historian who has chronicled the Chipko movement.

Three years later, Bahuguna and fellow activists began embracing trees. Young men took an oath in blood to protect nature.

Very soon, women in the Himalayas became an integral part of the movement too, embracing trees and tying rakhis - a symbolic red thread tied around a brother's wrist during the Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan - onto the bark of trees. They walked in the snow and took away tools from loggers to stop felling.

Bahuguna, who grew up in the Himalayas, connected the dots well. He wrote that deforestation led to erosion of fertile land and pushed the men out of the villages to look for jobs in cities.

This left women to "bear all the responsibilities of collecting fodder, firewood and water, apart from farming". Not surprisingly, the Chipko movement became an important milestone in the fight to secure women's rights.

Over the years, Bahuguna, with his flowing beard and trademark bandana, went from strength to strength. College students and women joined him in greater numbers. They staged peaceful demonstrations, hugged trees and went on fasts.

It yielded results: a fast in 1981 led to a 15-year ban on commercial felling of trees in Uttarakahand. Two years later, he marched 4,000km (2,500 miles) in the Himalayas to draw attention to environmental degradation.

In 1992 he shaved his head and went on a fast to protest at the Tehri dam, India's tallest. He was among those who lost their ancestral homes due to its construction.

The indefatigable campaigner never stop lecturing, railing against the collusion of forest officials and private contractors in decimating forests.

Environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna of the Chipko movement fame and his wife Vimla, participates in a Chipko rally to save the trees on LBC road. 2005
Bahunguna and his wife, Vimla, participated in many tree-hugging campaigns

When former prime minister Indira Gandhi was asked about Bahuguna's movement, she said: "Well, frankly, I don't know all the aims of the movement. But if it is that trees should not be cut, I'm all for it."

Despite the changing times, the symbolism of Bahuguna's movement lives on. In 2017, activists in Mumbai hugged trees to protect more than 3,000 of them from being axed to make way for a metro railway facility.

Bahuguna was a charismatic ascetic, a spartan man of Gandhian principles. He lived in a small ashram, denounced violence and was essentially non-political. He believed in self-reliance and not in "so much foreign trade". He despised materialism.

To become energy secure in a "non-violent and permanent society", he said, India needed to produce biogas from human waste, harvest solar and wind energy and hydro power from the run of the river. Improve machines so they consume less energy, he suggested.

Born in 1927 in Tehri district in what is now Uttarakhand, Bahuguna grew up surrounded by sal, oak and fir trees and sweeping pasture lands.

Amit Baruah, a former BBC colleague, remembers a school trip as teenage student in the late 1970s to meet Bahuguna in the Himalayas and see his work.

What he found was not someone seeking conflict or controversy, but an easy-going, gentle and soft-spoken man, who had made the "early link between cutting of trees and drying up of the springs in the Himalayas".

During his travels in the region, Baruah found the mountain springs were drying up and people walking long distances to fetch water. He says he understood that the campaigner's activism came from his own lived experience.

Sunderlal Bahuguna will be remembered as a man of the earth, who strove all his life to save it.

Recommended Stories

  • Top Pharmaceutical Companies in India

    In this article we will take a look at the top 15 pharmaceutical companies in India. You can skip our detailed analysis of the pharma industry’s outlook for 2021, and some of the major growth catalysts for pharmaceutical stocks, and go directly to the Top 5 Pharmaceutical Companies in India. Since late 2019, after the […]

  • Alabama overturns decades-old ban on yoga in schools

    Yoga, banned in Alabama public schools since 1993, can be taught again - but with some restrictions.

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • McConnell Comes Out Against Jan. 6 Commission

    Samuel Corum/GettyAfter telling reporters he was undecided on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appears to have made up his mind less than 24 hours later—he will oppose an independent commission examining what happened on Jan. 6.The top Senate Republican may have castigated Donald Trump for his role in fomenting the Capitol insurrection, but on Wednesday, McConnell said he couldn’t support the bipartisan House bill creating the commission, which is expected to pass out of the House on Wednesday with some GOP support.“After careful consideration,” McConnell said from the Senate floor, “I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th.”The day before, McConnell said he was weighing the proposal and wanted to read the “fine print.” That was a marked contrast from his House counterpart, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who came out swinging against the commission even though he’d deputized one of his own members to negotiate with Democrats about the parameters of a commission.McConnell’s opposition makes the prospect of 10 Republicans voting for the legislation—the number required for passage in the evenly split chamber—even more daunting. Some GOP senators are on board with the idea of a Jan. 6 commission, but many others are opposed or have left themselves room to follow the GOP leader’s lead.While McConnell called the bill creating the commission “slanted and unbalanced,” the proposal would actually establish a panel equally divided between Democrats and Republicans—five for each side. It would grant subpoena power to the commission, but only if the Democrat-appointed chair and the Republican-appointed vice chair agreed, or if a majority of the commission voted to issue a subpoena.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • Biden administration closes two ICE facilities after allegations of abuse

    DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the closings mark an important first step in "lasting improvements to our civil immigration detention system."

  • Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford eager to scare up another Halloween get-together

    The Rams having an early game on Halloween this season will allow quarterback Matthew Stafford continue a tradition.

  • Politics latest news: Australia-UK trade deal is 'not a threat', Boris Johnson says amid Cabinet row

    Boris Johnson told to cut farmers' red tape to offset 'damage' from Australia trade deal 'Quite a few' countries on cusp of green list, says Boris Johnson Fraser Nelson: Boris is fighting a lonely battle against his own officials to reopen Britain Duke of Cambridge: The BBC fuelled my mother’s paranoia Coronavirus latest news: New 'triple mutant' variant under investigation in Yorkshire Boris Johnson has said that zero tariff, zero quota trade deals should not be seen as "threats" amid an ongoing Cabinet row over a potential deal with Australia. Asked about the prospective agreement on Friday, the Prime Minister said he wanted the UK to "see these new openings not as threats but as opportunities" as he praised the benefits of free trade. "I do think that free trade deals present a fantastic opportunity for our farmers, for businesses of all kinds, and for manufacturers," he said. Downing Street said on Friday that "negotiations are still ongoing" after a Cabinet row took hold, despite several reports claiming ministers on Thursday had resolved their differences. Ministers are split between free traders pushing for full liberalisation to boost the flow of goods and sceptics who are concerned about cheap Australian meat imports impacting British farms. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will today speak to Australian trade minister Dan Tehan as they race to seal the terms of a free trade deal within three weeks. However, Stormont's incoming DUP leader warned that the deal would damage Northern Ireland's beef and sheep trade and said the prospect of such an agreement posed a "high level of risk" to farmers across the UK. Edwin Poots, Northern Ireland's agriculture minister who will take over as DUP leader from Arlene Foster, outlined his concerns in a letter to the UK's Environment Secretary George Eustice, in which he expressed his "strong opposition".

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Andrew Brown Jr.'s family to file civil rights lawsuit against deputies, lawyer says: What we know

    The family of Andrew Brown Jr. plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the deputies involved in the fatal shooting.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Family of deceased Capitol Hill police officer implore Congress to establish riot commission

    The family of Howie Liebengood, the Capitol Police officer who died by suicide following the 6 January riot, have called for Congress to establish the proposed commission to investigate the events of that day. Virginia congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents the family, published the statement on their behalf, noting that Mr Liebengood would still be alive today were it not for the attack on the Capitol. Further to their calls for an official investigation into the violent insurrection that saw Capitol Police officers overwhelmed and attacked by pro-Trump rioters, the family is proud of the progress that has been made on supporting the mental health of the force.

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Tim Ryan’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Alabama lifts yoga ban in public schools but bars pose names over fears of rise in Hinduism

    The bill still bans chanting, mantras, mudras, and the use of mandalas

  • Tennessee bans gender-confirming treatment for children

    Governor Bill Lee signed the bill into law – which campaigners say addresses an invented problem

  • ‘We’ve got to figure it out.’ Reeling Texas Rangers blanked again by New York Yankees.

    The Rangers collected six hits the day after being no-hit by Corey Kluber but haven’t scored in the past 22 innings.

  • Better rail services promised in huge shake-up

    Transport Secretary says there is no "hidden agenda" to raise fares but there could be no guarantees.

  • Biden and Netanyahu face rough early test of relationship

    President Joe Biden's efforts to persuade Benjamin Netanyahu to halt military strikes against Hamas in Gaza are plunging the two leaders into a difficult early test of the U.S.-Israeli relationship. The two have had other moments of tension over the years, and their current differences over the war in Gaza create a challenge that Biden was trying mightily to avoid. Biden told Netanyahu in a telephone call Wednesday that he expected “significant de-escalation” of the fighting by day's end, according to the White House.