Sunderland: Rejected 5G mast plans to go ahead

5G coverage outweighed concerns about harm to the visual character of the area, the inspector said

Plans for a phone mast in a suburb of Sunderland are set to go ahead following a decision by a government-appointed planning inspector.

The application for a 5G telecoms installation had been refused by the city council in January.

The 15-metre-high street pole is set to be built near the Queen Alexandra and Tunstall Road roundabout in Ashbrooke.

Despite local opposition, it was noted that there were no alternative sites available.

Plans from CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd, submitted in 2022, include a 15-metre-high street pole and additional equipment cabinets linked to H3G, which is known as company Three.

The application for "prior approval" formed part of the company's plan to expand its 5G network.

Residents and a number of councillors raised concerns about the visual impact of the structure, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The council's planning department deemed the mast would cause "demonstrable harm to the visual amenity and character and appearance of the area".

This included the development's "scale, siting, and design introducing an obtrusive and over dominant feature into the street-scene".

'Considerable weight'

Following the ruling, the applicant lodged an appeal and a planning inspector was appointed by the Secretary of State to rule on the matter.

In an appeal decision report dated 6 July, the planning inspector allowed the appeal and granted approval for the plans.

They said "considerable weight" had been given to planning rules around 'permitted developments'.

It was noted that the rules "establish the acceptance of telecommunications equipment" which would "outweigh the harm to the character and appearance of the area".

Michael Dixon, St Michael's ward councillor, said he was "perplexed" by the decision.

A Three spokesperson previously said that "5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Sunderland".

"To reduce the visual impact of the mast, we proposed installing our latest design, which utilises a slimmer design that minimises its height and size."

