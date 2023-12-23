Sunderland's new-build arena plans 'paused' over costs

The arena was part of major redevelopment plans in Sunderland

Council chiefs have stressed there are still ambitions for an arena in Sunderland, despite a "pause" on plans for a 10,000-seater venue due to costs.

The development would have be built on the former Crowtree Leisure Centre.

"I think the conditions at this moment in time dictate that we can't deliver a new-build arena," council project director Anthony Crabb said.

Negotiations are continuing around the existing site, Sunderland City Council bosses said.

Mr Crabb said plans for a new arena in Gateshead had also been impacted by costs within the construction sector.

The plans in Sunderland, made public in 2022, also included a food hall, restaurants, a hotel and studios.

The update comes after a question was asked by Conservative group leader Antony Mullen at a scrutiny co-ordinating committee, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Mr Crabb said the Labour-run council had been speaking to "a number of interested parties" to operate the new arena.

The council says a new-build arena would have required further land deals

He added one of the challenges was they all "wanted a new-build arena on the site", which would have required further land deals which have not been completed.

Increased borrowing rates, construction, inflation, and energy costs across the sector have also been blamed.

Mr Crabb said: "What we are looking to do is to redirect our attention to how we can reuse the existing structure of the Crowtree, which was the original intention.

"Our intention is to look at and explore what other options are, which may incorporate some form of spectator music arena of some sort, but it will not be in the fashion of a new-build arena facility."

The council was looking at "other areas" of the city to provide an arena, he said, "in the event that the Crowtree development comes forward as an alternative option".

Mr Crabb said: "I think it's something that we will continue to explore, there is an ambition to still have an arena in the city, there are interested parties."

Council chiefs said they were speaking to "a number of different interested parties" for the existing site and were assessing "the most viable in terms of delivery".

The meeting also heard how some government funding initially planned for the arena project had been directed towards the Culture House development "to meet the issues around inflation" and rising costs.

