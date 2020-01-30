Sundial Announces Departure of CEO and other Leadership Changes and Optimization Initiatives

CALGARY, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("Sundial" or "the Company") announces certain changes to its executive team and board of directors (the "Board") as described below.



Sundial Growers Inc. (CNW Group/Sundial Growers Inc.) More

Board of Directors and Executive Team Changes

Torsten Kuenzlen has resigned as the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and will step down as a director, effective immediately, to pursue other interests;

Zach George , currently a member of Sundial's Board, has been appointed as CEO and will continue as a director;

, currently a member of Sundial's Board, has been appointed as CEO and will continue as a director; Ted Hellard has stepped down from his role as Executive Chairman, but will continue to serve on the Board, and as Chair of the Mergers and Acquisitions Committee;

has stepped down from his role as Executive Chairman, but will continue to serve on the Board, and as Chair of the Mergers and Acquisitions Committee; Brian Harriman , Sundial's Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), will be leaving Sundial and his portfolio will be transitioned to Andrew Stordeur ; and,

, Sundial's Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), will be leaving Sundial and his portfolio will be transitioned to ; and, Andrew Stordeur , currently President of Sundial's Canadian operations, will be appointed as President and COO in recognition of his expanded role.





Sundial is committed to continuing to implement strong corporate governance practices throughout the organization. In addition, the Board will continue to evaluate future opportunities to further strengthen the Company and position it for long-term growth and value creation. Sundial's management team is committed to the long-term success of the Company and has the extensive operational, marketing and business experience needed to maintain its position as a leader in the industry.

Greg Mills, Chairman of the Board, said, "We are extremely fortunate to have Mr. George join us as CEO. His successful track record for effecting corporate change through increased efficiency and operational improvements, along with his capital markets experience, will help drive the next chapter for Sundial. We are also pleased to announce the promotion of Andrew Stordeur to President and COO. His leadership and strong background in the consumer-packaged goods sector are critical to Sundial and his promotion furthers our efforts to streamline the organization."

"I look forward to working with the management team at Sundial," said Zach George, Sundial's incoming CEO. "Sundial's talent, state-of-the-art facilities and disciplined consumer product focus will be the drivers of its future success. As the market evolves, these attributes, along with our flexible operating structure, position us for long-term growth and sustainable value creation for our shareholders."

Further details on Mr. George's and Mr. Stordeur's experience can be found below.

Optimization Initiatives

In response to slower than expected regulatory approvals of new stores and delays in some cannabis 2.0 products, Sundial has implemented several streamlining and efficiency initiatives to position the Company for long-term, sustainable growth. These initiatives include enhancement of facility workflows and processes, realignment of product lines and product formats to areas of stronger demand, workforce optimization and a heightened discipline in cost management. While industry delays adversely impact Sundial's operations in the short term, the Company expects to see a resumption of strong growth across the industry when the regulatory bottlenecks are removed and approvals for new products are granted.

The efficiency improvements and cost-cutting initiatives are expected to result in an annualized cost savings of approximately CAD$10-15 million for fiscal 2020. A substantial portion of these initiatives have been implemented, with cost reductions expected to be realized beginning in the first quarter of 2020. As part of the leadership team's focus on improved efficiency, cost management and long-term sustainability, the Company will continue to monitor operations to ensure it remains responsive in the current environment.

Sundial is committed to providing the highest quality products with processes and practices that meet or exceed the regulatory requirements. The Company does not expect its production levels to be affected by these changes.