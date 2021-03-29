Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) closed at $1.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SNDL as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14 million, down 39.24% from the prior-year quarter.

SNDL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $60 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +111.54% and +3.64%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNDL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SNDL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SNDL has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.67 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.37, which means SNDL is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Sundial Growers Stock Looks For Support: A Technical Analysis

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares are looking to find support, potentially near the $1 level. The stock is trending on social media sites Monday, although there is no company news evident to explain the interest. Sundial Growers was trading down 0.88% at $1.12 at last check. Sundial Growers Chart Analysis: The daily Sundial chart shows the stock is trading in a channel (the white lines) between the $1 and $1.80 price levels. The chart may also be forming a “pennant” pattern. The stock has shown resistance in the past at $1 before being able to break above the level and hold it as support. This area may be somewhere the stock finds support in the future. The chart shows the stock has struggled to get above the $1.80 price level and hold. This may be an area of resistance in the future. Along with being in a channel, the stock also seems to be forming what technical traders may call a “pennant” pattern. This pennant can be seen on the chart by connecting the highs and the lows with lines (purple lines). Bulls want to see the pennant pattern break out first, and have the stock build higher lows up through the $1.80 resistance level. Bulls would like to see the stock cross above the $1.80 level with consolidation before the price moves higher. Bears would like to see the stock fall below the drawn lines with some consolidation before the price moves downward. The stock is trading above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment of the stock may be bullish. The 200-day moving average may also hold as support if the pennant and channel support lines are broken. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaViacomCBS Stock Continues To Fall: Technical Levels To WatchSkillz Pulls Back: Technical Levels To Watch© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Better Robinhood Stock: Sundial Growers or Zomedica?

    You can find lots of big, well-known companies among the 100 most popular stocks on Robinhood. For example, shares of Canadian cannabis producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) have soared over 140% so far in 2021. Animal health company Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) has delivered an even more impressive performance, with the stock skyrocketing 637% year to date.

  • Sinopharm needs trial results to decide if COVID-19 vaccine needs booster shot: executive

    China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) will need to assess results from overseas Phase III clinical trials to decide whether its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine should be followed by a booster shot, a company executive said on Sunday. Regulators and vaccine developers are looking at whether booster doses are necessary amid concerns that emerging variants of the new coronavirus might weaken protection of vaccines designed against older strains. "The preliminary results so far showed that the booster vaccination can effectively increase the neutralizing antibody titer and antibody persistence, and also effectively improve the vaccine's ability to resist mutations," Zhang Yuntao, vice president at China National Biotec Group (CNBG), an affiliate of Sinopharm, said on Sunday.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • Woman says Gov. Cuomo forcibly kissed her cheeks in 2017

    An upstate New York woman said Monday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her cheek at her home during a visit to inspect local flood damage, becoming the latest woman to accuse the embattled governor of inappropriate behavior. Sherry Vill made the allegations during a Zoom news conference with attorney Gloria Allred, describing a spring 2017 visit to her Rochester-area home after flooding near Lake Ontario. Cuomo kissed both of her cheeks in front of family members while inspecting her flood-damaged home in what Vill felt was a “highly sexual manner.”

  • Coach Doug Mitchell proud of former Bishop Montgomery players during March Madness

    David Singleton of UCLA and Ethan Thompson, Gianni Hunt and Isaiah Johnson of Oregon State are Bishop Montgomery alums headed to the Elite Eight.

  • Majority of Americans don’t belong to a place of worship in historic decline, poll finds

    It’s the first time in eight decades Gallup found the majority of Americans do not belong to a place of worship.

  • 13-year-old buys car for $80, then causes fatal high-speed wreck, Tennessee cops say

    Police found the woman who sold the car, and now she faces charges.

  • Woman Accuses Cuomo of Unwanted Kissing, Provides Photo of Incident

    Another woman has accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of kissing her without consent, detailing the allegation and providing a photograph of the incident at a Monday press conference. Sherry Vill of Greece, N.Y., said that Cuomo kissed her while visiting her home in 2017 after it was damaged in a flood. Vill and her attorney, Gloria Allred, said they plan to notify state Attorney General Letitia James of the allegation. Allred said that Cuomo “suddenly grabbed [Vill’s] face and kissed her in front of her home” during the visit. According to Vill, who is married, the governor told her “you are beautiful.” “I felt embarrassed and weird…I felt he was coming on to me in my own home,” Vill said. “I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one.” Vill’s son took a video of the incident, and during the press conference Allred displayed a picture of Cuomo kissing Vill. Allred shows photos of the day including one her son took. pic.twitter.com/vnTqN72Gl8 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) March 29, 2021 Vill added that a staffer subsequently invited her to attend an event with the governor, but did not invite any other members of her family. Vill made her allegations after eight other women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied touching any woman inappropriately, although he has apologized for remarks that “made people feel uncomfortable.” The first woman to detail allegations against Cuomo, former aide Lindsey Boylan, accused the governor of kissing her on the lips without consent. An unidentified woman has alleged that Cuomo groped her under her blouse in the Executive Mansion, while current Cuomo aide Alyssa McGrath has said the unidentified woman described the alleged incident to her.

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.

  • Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

    All's well that ends well. A new video making the rounds online shows the crew of the Egyptian dredger Mashhour, which helped free the massive, traffic-blocking container ship that had been stuck in the Suez Canal for days by removing sand around it, proudly — and deservedly — celebrating their achievement. "Mashhour is number 1," they reportedly chanted in Arabic. The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021 The overall atmosphere on the canal was jolly after the Ever Given got moving again, with tug boats blasting their horns in excitement as they led the vessel forward. Joyful tooting from the tugboats that freed the #EVERGIVEN. Position update: the ship is 1.6 nm north of her stuck position...and still moving! Video: Egyptian Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/PIxe5us8KK — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksModerna and Pfizer vaccines 'highly effective' at preventing infections in CDC studyHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

    Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team's rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns' efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster teardown or else he wouldn't have accepted the job.

  • NBA legend and certified goofball Bill Walton had a bizarre March Madness bracket and it was still better than yours

    Bill Walton bet big on the Pac-12 to show up in this year's March Madness tournament and is getting the last laugh.

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • Watch heartwarming cheers and honks from tugboat crews as the Ever Given ship is finally freed in the Suez Canal

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • 'Do you miss me yet?' Donald Trump hijacks Mar-a-Lago wedding reception to rail against Joe Biden

    Traditionally, wedding speeches are used to heap praise on a happy couple as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. But when Donald Trump grabbed a microphone at a Mar-a-Lago reception earlier this month, he railed against Joe Biden, Iran, China, the migrant crisis on the southern border and questioned the result of November's election in a rant that has been posted online. Dressed smartly in a tuxedo, the former president held court on the dance floor in front of a nervous-looking wedding band at the reception for John and Megan Arrigo, asking guests: “Do you miss me yet?” In a video obtained by TMZ, Mr Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden, the current US president, had dropped sanctions against Iran and said that the situation on the Mexican border is a “humanitarian disaster,” the “worst that it has ever been” and is going to “destroy the country.” Speaking at the Florida resort where he has been staying since leaving office, Mr Trump said he had “turned off the news” but launched into a number of current affairs issues.

  • The Biden administration is developing a national coronavirus 'vaccine-passport' program for Americans

    Under the plans, Americans could have to show a "vaccine passport" to enter some sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants.

  • 2 college students die when boat capsizes during crew club practice, Iowa officials say

    The second student was found dead Monday.

  • AP source: VW plans brand-name change to 'Voltswagen' in US

    Volkswagen plans to change its brand name in the United States to “Voltswagen” as its shifts its production increasingly toward electric vehicles and tries to distance itself from an emissions cheating scandal. The company had briefly posted a press release on its website early Monday announcing the brand name change. The premature release comes as VW is taking reservations for the new ID.4 small electric SUV in the U.S. It’s the company’s only new electric model sold in the United States, though there are plans for more, including a nostalgic reprise of the company’s Microbus.