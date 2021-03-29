Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) closed at $1.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SNDL as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14 million, down 39.24% from the prior-year quarter.

SNDL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $60 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +111.54% and +3.64%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNDL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SNDL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SNDL has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.67 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.37, which means SNDL is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



