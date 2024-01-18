Sundorne pool plan is 'death knell' for Shrewsbury's Quarry facility

Nothing has been ruled in or out over the future of Shrewsbury's Quarry pool after councillors agreed to move forward with plans for a new facility.

The swimming pool reopened in December after a 17-month closure for repairs.

But some opposition councillors said a new £28m pool at Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne would spell the "death knell" for the Quarry.

An eight-week consultation is to start on the proposals for a new 25m pool with seating for 250 spectators.

The Quarry pool shut in July 2022 after panelling came loose and overall repairs cost £500,000, the Conservative-led council said.

The authority said the pool would cost too much to redevelop and regional swimming competitions are currently held in Wolverhampton due to the lack of appropriate facilities in the county.

However, cabinet member Rob Macey said the new development, if approved, would "set the standard for health, fitness and community engagement for generations to come."

'Disheartening'

"This proposal aligns with goals included in the Shropshire Plan promoting healthy living, supporting the local economy and environmental sustainability," he said.

The plans for the Sundorne facility were put on hold in 2021 to prioritise a plan for a £12.1m pool and leisure development in Whitchurch.

But councillor Roger Evans, Liberal Democrat Leader, said at the meeting on Wednesday that the proposals were "disheartening", and the pool and facilities needed to be in the centre of Shrewsbury to attract people.

"I think to put the size of pool put forward in Sundorne, that is spelling the death knell for the Quarry swimming pool in the town," he said.

Green group leader councillor Julian Dean said he was pleased the proposals included energy efficiency measures, but agreed they spelled bad news for the "iconic" Quarry site.

But council leader Lezley Picton said no decision had been taken on the future of the Quarry.

"I can't reiterate enough that nothing has been ruled in, and nothing has been ruled out," she said.

"We have not made a decision, and I'm really sad that the conversation has focused on what happens about the Quarry, as opposed to what we're asking: are these facilities the right facilities to be having at the sports village because that's what this consultation is going to be about."

This news was gathered by the Local Democracy Reporting Service which covers councils and other public service organisations.

