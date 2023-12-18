Sundy Village, Delray Beach’s upcoming mixed-use development, announces first round of tenants

Sundy Village, the historic-focused mixed-use project coming soon to Delray Beach’s downtown, secured a first round of tenants as construction continues, with the project still on track to be completed by the end of 2024.

The project is providing retail, office space and dining options, with the first round of tenants being:

Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure in the U.S., with more than 500,000 sites nationwide.

Barcelona Wine Bar, which has locations in 11 states, features nearly 400 wines and food inspired by Mediterranean, Spanish and South American influences.

Schulson Collective, a project by chef Michael Schulson, who owns restaurants in Philadelphia and Miami featuring high-end cuisine.

Pebb Capital, the developer behind the project, is relocating from its Boca Raton headquarters to one of the Sundy Village standalone office buildings.

“In Florida, there’s just so much new construction, and there’s new development, new shiny buildings and they’re beautiful,” said Todd Benson, the Pebb Capital principal for development. “I get very excited talking about the fact that this is a historical project because I really think that this is what makes it exceptional and memorable and just different from a lot of what you see in South Florida.”

The 7-acre site celebrated its groundbreaking in February, and Benson said the project is still on track to deliver the base building by this summer when the tenants will then conduct their individual buildouts.

More tenants will be announced in the coming months, Benson said, and so far, Pebb Capital has leased about 70% of the space.

“We’re seeing really strong activity to be here,” he said. “Your work experience and the fact that you can entertain clients and be on Atlantic Avenue and be within all the amenities that we’re going to have on our campus, it’s really a unique experience that’s not common in South Florida, which makes it very attractive to all different kinds of tenants.”

Laura Simon, the executive director of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority, said it’s rewarding to watch the project come to fruition.

“What the town is now really attracting and the caliber of tenants that are wanting and have the desire to open up and invest in our community is always a great thing,” she said. “We’ve been working all together collaboratively to make that reason come to life.”