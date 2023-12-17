SunFest 2024: More national acts than ever for popular music fest in West Palm Beach

We appreciate the Post’s coverage on Dec. 1 of SunFest’s 40th Anniversary plans for 2024. In light of some of the responses we have received regarding the story, we wanted to clarify some of the points made in the piece.

First and foremost, the Community Stage we are introducing is not a replacement for national acts or a downsizing strategy. Rather, it's an exciting addition intended to enhance community engagement and does not impact the two main stages’ lineup or budget.

This initiative to engage local talent is a nod to our roots, where SunFest’s early stages were often filled with local dance troupes and choirs. We want those families and performers to return to SunFest and embrace it as their hometown event. Scheduled to feature approximately 20 performances, these acts are in addition to acts featured on the two main stages. They do not affect the $2 million talent budget we are using to book headliners for those stages.

We would like to address the disappointed comments to clarify that SunFest will increase the number of nationally recognized acts in 2024. The quantity of headliner performances will exceed the number of acts we featured in 2023, contrary to what was said before. We are committed to maintaining the quality of those performances, while keeping ticket prices affordable for our fans.

Entertainment and production costs have skyrocketed across the festival industry as a whole. As a nonprofit organization run by volunteers and nominal staff, SunFest simply can’t compete with the big, commercial music festivals many readers may travel to or attend as a once in a lifetime experience.

Instead, SunFest is Palm Beach County’s homegrown and community-focused event. In addition to our full-time staff of four, we are mostly run by a 20-member board of directors; 21 committees; more than 2,100 volunteers; and approximately 75 corporate sponsors. We were started as a way to bring our county together and support businesses in the “shoulder season” when many tourists and snowbirds headed home in May.

We are a community festival and we are also a nonprofit. Not only do we give back to the community through scholarships and other year-round activities, we also serve as a platform for other nonprofits to share their message and fundraise for their own missions.

This milestone 40th anniversary is a big deal.

If you have never attended SunFest, please come check us out. Get involved as a volunteer – you’ll meet an army of passionate fans who love this event. If you haven’t been to SunFest in a number of years, please give us another chance and buy a ticket to show your support. This is your time to celebrate everything we love about living here – and we know you’ll have a great time connecting with new and old friends in one of the most magical settings under the sun.

Stephanie Glavin, SunFest board president

