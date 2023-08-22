'Sung Like A Canary': Ex-GOP Lawmaker Names Trump Insider Who Flipped

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) said there’s one name Donald Trump needs to fear as the criminal cases against him move forward: Mark Meadows.

“I served with Mark Meadows. I know Mark Meadows,” Jolly told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Monday. “And I believe today that Mark Meadows has sung like a canary already.”

Meadows was Trump’s White House chief of staff for much of his final year in office, and was in that role as Trump worked feverishly to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Jolly said Meadows isn’t “somebody who wants to go to prison for Donald Trump.”

Meadows has been largely silent in public for months, was barely mentioned in the Jan. 6 indictment against Trump, and has reportedly delivered damaging information when questioned.

That’s led many to speculate that he’s flipped.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is running against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, said earlier this month that Meadows “has all the looks of a cooperating witness” and could deliver some of the “worst testimony” against the former president given how involved he was.

But Meadows was also among the 19 people indicted in the Georgia election interference case, which some believe is an indication to the contrary.

“I don’t think he’s flipped,” former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said on “This Week” on Sunday. “We have a situation in which he has been charged in the Georgia case and it’s unlikely that you’re charged and defendant in one case, but you flipped in a related case.”

Jolly disagrees.

“At the end of the day, what I truly, truly believe about Mark Meadows is he’s cooperating,” he said on MSNBC on Monday. “And he’s going to give up the president.”

See the full discussion from MSNBC below: