Sungkyunkwan University in South Korea to Establish Trimble Technology Lab for Architecture, Engineering and Construction

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) in South Korea has received a gift from Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) to establish a state-of-the-art Technology Lab for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC). The lab will expand the university's training and research in 3D building design, digital fabrication and sustainable built environment.

SKKU will incorporate Trimble's portfolio of Building Information Modeling (BIM) solutions into a variety of courses including architectural and engineering design and construction management and information related subjects. In addition to courses, the Trimble Technology Lab will be used within SKKU's Graduate School of Convergence Engineering for Future City. The graduate program is expected to make a significant contribution to the development of talent with smart city expertise.

Trimble's broad portfolio of building construction solutions support the Constructible Process, Trimble's innovative approach for enabling digital transformation of AEC workflows. This process empowers disparate teams across the construction lifecycle with actionable data to improve productivity and reduce waste.

The Trimble Technology Lab will benefit students enrolled in the School of Civil, Architectural Engineering and Landscape Architecture who will have hands-on experience with Trimble solutions. Applications of these solutions range from processing scanning data, conceptual design and 3D printing of architectural building models, BIM in structural 3D design, engineering, and analysis of civil and building structures to implementing construction cost estimating and scheduling to improve productivity and reduce costs.

"Our mission in transforming the AEC industry requires that we invest in aspiring designers, architects, contractors, engineers, geospatial and trade professionals by driving awareness of, and access to, industry-leading solutions for training and research," said Allyson McDuffie, director of Education & Outreach at Trimble. "We're thrilled to be supporting SKKU in advancing their educational programs to help develop future BIM in AEC leaders, entrepreneurs and industry innovators."

"We're very excited to work with Trimble and initiate BIM-based education and research in cooperation with Trimble," said Dr. Ick-Tae Yeom, head of the School of Civil, Architectural Engineering & Landscape Architecture at SKKU. "Opening a Trimble Technology Lab will help us build a smart construction education program and achieve future-oriented educational performance through integrated Information and Communications Technology (ICT)-based solutions in the stages of planning, design, engineering, construction and maintenance. It will provide students with training opportunities in the latest digital technologies in building design and construction."

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading software such as the Trimble® Vico Office Suite for design, RealWorks® scanning software, Trimble Business Center, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Tedds, Trimble Connect and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro.

About SKKU

Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) established in 1398 is the oldest university in Asia is among the top-ranking private universities in Korea. Now in the 21st century, SKKU has modernized, and made substantial advances towards becoming a global leader in research and education. For more information, visit: https://www.skku.edu.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

