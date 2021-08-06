Suni Lee dedicates her gold medal to her father who 'deserves it as much as I do'

Suni Lee was reunited with her family for the first time since she left for the Olympics and she draped her gold medal around her father’s neck.





The dedication: The young Olympian made history as the first Asian American to win the all-around gymnastics event and said she won the gold for her dad, according to her interview with Access.







“I have to do this for him because I’m able to walk and I want to live out my dreams because the Olympics has been both of our dreams. I’m really living out both of our dreams,” the young gymnast stated.

She also said she was excited to “go home and give him the gold medal” because “he deserves it as much as I do.”





Draping the medal: During her interview with Today Show, Lee was reunited with her family and presented her parents with the medals she earned.







She draped the gold medal around her father’s neck who held it up, as the audience members cheered.

“I never thought I would get one of these. She did it. She brought it home. I’m so proud of her, so surprised, so everything. Good job,” said her dad during their reunion.

She also placed her second medal around her mom’s neck, who said that seeing her with the gold medal made her happy.

This follows the Thai Olympian who also presented her gold medal to her father on July 30.





