How Do Sunil Hitech Engineers Limited’s (NSE:SUNILHITEC) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we are going to look at Sunil Hitech Engineers Limited (NSE:SUNILHITEC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Sunil Hitech Engineers:

0.14 = ₹1.2b ÷ (₹26b – ₹18b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Sunil Hitech Engineers has an ROCE of 14%.

Does Sunil Hitech Engineers Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Sunil Hitech Engineers’s ROCE is around the 15% average reported by the Machinery industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Sunil Hitech Engineers’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Sunil Hitech Engineers’s current ROCE of 14% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 22% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Sunil Hitech Engineers has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Sunil Hitech Engineers’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Sunil Hitech Engineers has total liabilities of ₹18b and total assets of ₹26b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 67% of its total assets. Sunil Hitech Engineers’s current liabilities are fairly high, making its ROCE look better than otherwise.