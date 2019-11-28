You Sunk My Battleship: Why the Is Army Practicing Killing Ships with Artillery?

Key point: The Pentagon is trying out new ways for different branches to work together on the battlefield.

The Navy’s biannual Pacific Rim naval exercise (or RIMPAC) is the Met Ball of naval warfare: Every two years, dozens of advanced warships and aircraft from over twenty nations in good standing with Washington flock to Hawaii to participate in weeks of naval exercises.

Amidst invitees such as the Vietnamese People’s Navy and the Tongan Maritime Force, arguably the most exotic invitees to the 2018 sea-warfare gala was a rocket artillery unit from the U.S. Army’s 17th Field Artillery Brigade.

That year’s exercise climaxed with the seemingly ritualistic sinking of the retired Navy Landing Ship Tank USS Racine, which was battered with torpedoes, missiles—and Army artillery.

Under the command of a naval officer, an 18-ton M142 HIMARS rocket-launching truck on Kauai, Hawaii unleashed its six 227-millimeter GPS guided rockets on the Racine from 60 miles away, using targeting data transmitted via Link-16 datalink and an Army MQ-1C ‘Gray Eagle’ drone.

Army media reported the rockets hit the LST, though drone footage of the attack appears to show the projectiles splashing down in the surrounding waters without effect. Pointing out that the rockets exceed the usual maximum range of the HIMARS, The Drive’s Joseph Trevithick speculated that a new munition may have been undergoing testing.

Successful or not, the strike on the Racine spotlighted the Army’s brigade-sized Multi-Domain Task Force—at the forefront of an ambitious experiment to reinvent the Army so that the same unit based on remote Pacific islands can sink ships and combat deceptive internet propaganda.

Currently, the Army has two experimental brigade-sized Multi-Domain Taskforces. The first unit founded in 2017 has 2,200 personnel, including a permanent core of 500 to 800. Based around the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, it includes two battalions of HIMARS launchers and has been performing tests in the Pacific.

Read the original article.