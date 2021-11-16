Sunken ferry investigation: official report still holds

JARI TANNER
·2 min read

HELSINKI (AP) — The Estonian and Swedish accident investigation boards said Tuesday that a research expedition earlier this year to the wreck of a ferry that sank in the Baltic Sea 27 years ago hasn’t provided new evidence contradicting the official accident investigation report.

In one of Europe’s deadliest peacetime maritime disasters, the M/S Estonia — en route from Estonia's capital, Tallinn, to Stockholm in Sweden — sank in heavy seas on Sept. 28, 1994, killing 852 people, most of them Swedes and Estonians.

Only 137 people on board the ferry survived. The fate of the vessel has sparked several conspiracy theories, including that it collided with a submarine or that its alleged sensitive military cargo played a part in the sinking.

The 1997 official joint investigation by Estonia, Finland and Sweden concluded that the ferry sank when its bow door locks failed in a storm. That separated the bow door from the vessel, opening up the ramp to the car deck and causing extensive flooding of the decks, eventually sinking the vessel in just some 30 minutes from the initial distress call.

However others had questioned this amid increasing evidence that there was a large hole in the ferry.

Presenting the preliminary results of a dive by underwater robots in July, Rene Arikas, head of the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau, said the dive revealed that the wreck does have a hole, about 22 meters long and four meters high. The wreck is resting on a slope on the seabed and its original position has changed over the years due to changes in the seabed, making the hole and other damage more visible, he said.

Despite this, he stressed that researchers currently have no evidence proving the official report on the sinking to be incorrect.

New underwater surveys are scheduled in March-April when visibility is considered the best, Arikas said.

Jonas Backstrand, deputy director general of Sweden's Accident Investigation Board, said researchers were surprised to find the seabed to be substantially rocky, and this could well be the reason for the hole.

“We don’t know how this damage (to the vessel) occurred,” Backstrand said, but it was likely when the vessel fell onto the rocky seabed. More investigation is needed, he said.

A separate, privately funded expedition commissioned by relatives of the victims of the M/S Estonia conducted a dive in September. Initial results of that dive are expected to be published early next year.

The wreck lies on the seabed some 80 meters (265 feet) below the surface in international waters off a Finnish island, and is considered a graveyard, which gives the area protection under the law.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Flight attendant reveals the secret meaning behind the ‘chime sounds’ you hear on airplanes: ‘I never knew that’

    A flight attendant revealed the secret meaning behind the airplane chime sounds you hear during a flight.

  • Emirates says Boeing 777X talks 'work in progress'

    Emirates has made progress in talks with Boeing on the Dubai airline's concerns over delays to the 777X jetliner but does not yet know when it will receive an aircraft it considers vital to its future growth, its president said on Tuesday. Clark struck a softer tone after sharply criticising Boeing and calling for "another grown-up conversation" with the planemaker at an industry event last month. "We are not moving away from that airplane at all; it is just a question of when are we going to get it," he said on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow Tuesday.

  • Train Slices Amazon Delivery Truck In Half, Driver Unhurt

    “Yeah, it just, boom," Alexander Evans recalled of his lucky escape.

  • Airbus Logs First A350F Sale; Emirates May IPO: Airshow Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Planemakers, airlines and aircraft financiers are gathered in Dubai for the first global air show since the pandemic began. The mood is surprisingly optimistic, after Covid plunged the industry into its worst-ever crisis. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and Beiji

  • Heavy Rains Shut Railroad Tracks Near Canada’s Biggest Port

    (Bloomberg) -- Railroad tracks that carry goods to and from the Port of Vancouver have been shut by heavy rains and resultant mudslides in British Columbia.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingThe closures threaten to further delay transport of materials and crops at Cana

  • Brightline train hits car in Pompano Beach on first day back after suspending service during COVID

    The incident in Pompano Beach came as high-speed trains rolled again between West Palm Beach and Miami after shutting down in March 2020 amid COVID.

  • Why Boeing Stock Popped on Monday

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) were 4.4% higher by 10:50 a.m. EST on Monday on multiple announcements coming out of the Dubai Airshow over the weekend. First and foremost, Bloomberg quoted the company's head of commercial airplanes, Stan Deal, as saying he's hopeful that China will soon clear Boeing's 737 to resume flying in the world's most populous country. Separately, Boeing senior vice president Ihssane Mounir told CNBC that the company is close to resuming deliveries of the company's long-haul 787 Dreamliner, regulators permitting.

  • Iowa taxi driver honored as Consumer Protection Hero

    Iowa taxi driver honored as Consumer Protection Hero

  • 'Outlook starting to brighten' for aviation, Airbus CEO says

    The global aviation sector has begun to emerge from the Covid pandemic, its worst-ever crisis, and the "outlook is starting to brighten", Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury told journalists Monday.

  • Airbus Wins First Order for New Freighter as Air Cargo Booms

    An order from rental giant Air Lease for seven cargo variants of the A350 marks Airbus’s push into a booming market dominated by rival Boeing.

  • 'Air taxi' takes to the skies over Seoul's Gimpo airport

    The pilot demonstrates futuristic urban air mobility with this this "air taxi."

  • Possible bus driver sick out

    Possible bus driver sick out

  • Leaving Lansing for the holidays? Here's what to know

    Officials are warning of longer wait times at airports as staffing issues affect the aviation industry.