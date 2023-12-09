Sunlan Lighting holiday display vandalized overnight ‘does nobody good’, owner says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a holiday display depicting Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths was left vandalized in North Portland, the shop owner aims to find the person responsible.

Sunlan Lighting has been in the Mississippi neighborhood for more than three decades. Its owner, Kay Newell, said that when people do this in a community, it hurts everybody.

“We need to learn to get together, live in peace. And there’s no reason why we can’t make our whole world so much better by supporting each other instead of hating each other and fighting,” she said.

In a surveillance video from Thursday morning, someone can be seen riding a bike, stopping, and throwing a rock at the window display.

The display went up the night before it was vandalized.

“I have always used the Jewish notice emblems for the Jewish culture and religion. For Christians, the nativity I had as a child and it’s very, very old, but it’s beautiful,” she said. “I used a prayer rug and a picture of a man things prayers, because that’s a very important part of the muslim culture.”

Newell said she thinks it was targeted because it was Jewish and Muslim.

“This hate people are carrying for each other does nobody good and it even hurts the people who are carrying that burden,” she said.

(Courtesy: Kay Newell)

Newell has one message for the person who did this to her window, saying, “When people act out in such a negative way, that same energy put into a positive action can bring us peace, bring us light.”

